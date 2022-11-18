CAT trailer: Randeep Hooda starrer Netflix thriller series revolves around drug addiction in Punjab

Randeep Hooda is CAT in Netflix show/YouTube Trailer screenshot

The streaming platform Netflix India released the trailer of its upcoming crime thriller, CAT, on Friday, November 18. Headlined by Randeep Hooda, the web series focuses on the issue of drug addiction in Punjab as Hooda's Gurnam Singh goes undercover as a police informant again to bust a drug nexus and save his brother's life.

In the trailer, we see that Gurnaam's younger brother Sunny is caught peddling drugs in Punjab, and a senior police officer asks Randeep's character to get back to his job as CAT, an undercover police informant, to save his sibling's life and help him bust the drug nexus in the North Indian state.

Talking about his role in the show, the Love Aaj Kal 2 star said, "Gurnaam Singh is fierce yet calm, he is strong yet fragile and while you will find familiarity with this character, you will not be able to guess his next move. I am thoroughly excited with CAT and that Balli (Balwinder Singh Janjua) has brought authenticity and genuineness to each and every scene."

Balwinder Singh Janjua, the show's creator and director, added, "CAT is a very unique story and I am glad we could collaborate with Netflix to bring this story to life. As a writer and director, I will define CAT as a story of relationships - be it family, friendship, or deceit! It's a story set in Punjab and explores two timelines as well as the underbelly and its complexities through well-defined characters."

READ | The Archies, Chakda Xpress, Qala, Khufiya, Kathal: A look at upcoming films on Netflix



Slated to release on December 9, apart from Randeep Hooda, the series stars Suvinder Vicky, Hasleen Kaur, Geeta Aggarwal, Dakssh Ajit Singh, Sukhwinder Chahal, KP Singh, Kavya Thapar, Danish Sood, and Pramod Pathal among others. The series will be available in Hindi, Punjabi and English on the OTT giant.