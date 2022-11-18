Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

CAT trailer: Randeep Hooda starrer Netflix thriller series revolves around drug addiction in Punjab

The Netflix show stars Randeep Hooda returning to his job as CAT, a police informant, to save his younger brother's life.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 03:41 PM IST

CAT trailer: Randeep Hooda starrer Netflix thriller series revolves around drug addiction in Punjab
Randeep Hooda is CAT in Netflix show/YouTube Trailer screenshot

The streaming platform Netflix India released the trailer of its upcoming crime thriller, CAT, on Friday, November 18. Headlined by Randeep Hooda, the web series focuses on the issue of drug addiction in Punjab as Hooda's Gurnam Singh goes undercover as a police informant again to bust a drug nexus and save his brother's life.

In the trailer, we see that Gurnaam's younger brother Sunny is caught peddling drugs in Punjab, and a senior police officer asks Randeep's character to get back to his job as CAT, an undercover police informant, to save his sibling's life and help him bust the drug nexus in the North Indian state.

Talking about his role in the show, the Love Aaj Kal 2 star said, "Gurnaam Singh is fierce yet calm, he is strong yet fragile and while you will find familiarity with this character, you will not be able to guess his next move. I am thoroughly excited with CAT and that Balli (Balwinder Singh Janjua) has brought authenticity and genuineness to each and every scene."

Balwinder Singh Janjua, the show's creator and director, added, "CAT is a very unique story and I am glad we could collaborate with Netflix to bring this story to life. As a writer and director, I will define CAT as a story of relationships - be it family, friendship, or deceit! It's a story set in Punjab and explores two timelines as well as the underbelly and its complexities through well-defined characters."

READ | The Archies, Chakda Xpress, Qala, Khufiya, Kathal: A look at upcoming films on Netflix

Slated to release on December 9, apart from Randeep Hooda, the series stars Suvinder Vicky, Hasleen Kaur, Geeta Aggarwal, Dakssh Ajit Singh, Sukhwinder Chahal, KP Singh, Kavya Thapar, Danish Sood, and Pramod Pathal among others. The series will be available in Hindi, Punjabi and English on the OTT giant.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the day: Allu Arjun poses with BSF Jawans, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya
30 days of Bharat Jodo Yatra: From speech in rain to tying Sonia Gandhi’s laces, viral moments of Rahul Gandhi
LinkedIn study reveals which connections are better when searching for a job
Doctor G, Kantara Hindi, Code Name Tiranga: How this week's releases performed at the box office
Preksha Mehta to Sejal Sharma: Death by suicide in Indian showbiz
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC CGL Admit Card 2022 expected to be released soon on regional websites
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.