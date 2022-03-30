Ranbir Kapoor spills the beans on marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the most loved couple in B-town. The two hugely talented actors have never been shy about their relationship and have talked about the same in their several interviews. Even their families have been supportive of them and their fans can't wait to know when Ranbir and Alia are going to tie the knot with each other.

The 'Rockstar' actor is not on social media and he doesn't really interact with media too, unless before the release of his films. And since his last release 'Sanju' came out in 2018, we haven't got the opportunity to know much about Ranbir's side of things in his relationship with Alia.

But, as the actor is now promoting his father Rishi Kapoor's swansong 'Sharmaji Namkeen', he is being asked about his marriage plans with the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star. In his interview with Film Companion, when Ranbir was questioned if he will be a married man when he promotes his upcoming two releases in 2022, the actor said that he doesn't know when he will get married.

Ranbir added that they haven't decided on a date yet, but their marriage is definitely on the cards. "We haven't chapaoed (printed) the cards yet, but it's on the cards", the actor concluded. We can't wait to hear the date announcement from the star couple themselves about their wedding!



Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia recently wrapped up the shooting for their upcoming fantasy adventure 'Brahmastra' which pairs the couple together on the big screen for the very first time. The first part in the trilogy titled 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' releases on September 9, 2022. One of the most awaited Hindi films, Ayan Mukerji's directorial also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.