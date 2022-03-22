Ranbir Kapoor's hilarious reaction to paparazzi asking him to pose with Alia Bhatt goes viral - WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are among the most loved couples in B-town. The two hugely talented actors have never been shy about their relationship and are often seen discussing the same in their interviews. Though Ranbir is not on social media, Alia even shares adorable pictures with him on her Instagram profile.

The actors were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday, March 21. While some reports suggest that the couple has jetted off to an undisclosed location for a trip, other reports claim that the actors have flown off to Varanasi to shoot the last schedule of their upcoming fantasy adventure 'Brahmastra'. The couple was seen twinning in white t-shirts, but it wasn't their outfits that made the news. It was Ranbir's hilarious reaction to the paparazzi when asked to pose together with Alia that caught everyone's attention.

As the duo walked away from their car to the airport entrance, the paparazzi asked them to pose together for pictures. Ranbir then told tha shutterbugs, "Slow slow accha slow chal rahe hai (Okay, we are walking slowly)" and then continued with another witty remark, "Chalte hue pictures aur better lagte hain na (Pictures clicked while walking look far better, right?)". Even Alia couldn't stop herself from smiling. The video has since then gone viral on the internet as a Ranbir's fan shared it on Twitter and wrote, "I live for his interactions with paps".

Paparazzi: ek second ruk jao na



Ranbir: Slow Slow Chalte hai... Chalte weh picture aur better lagta hai na



I live for his interactions with paps #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/skNa7VT6JB — Ayaan (@seeuatthemovie) March 21, 2022



Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' in which she wowed the audience and the critics with her powerful performance. She will be seen next in S. S. Rajamouli's 'RRR', scheduled to release on March 25, opposite the South superstars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Ranbir Kapoor will return to cinemas after four years with Yash Raj Films' period-action drama 'Shamshera' that releases on July 22. The couple will be sharing the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', that finally arrives in theatres on September 9.