Alia Bhatt breaks silence on Ranbir Kapoor's reaction to 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has opened to a humungous response collectings Rs 39.12 crores in its opening weekend. Based on the chapter from S. Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai', the biographical crime drama features Alia in the lead role with Ajay Devgn playing a pivotal cameo and Seema Pahwa, Indira Tiwari, and Shantanu Maheshwari in supporting roles.

While the audience and critics have given a thumbs up to the film, the people are keenly awaiting Alia's actor-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's reaction to the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film that was released in cinemas on February 25. The actress, in a recent media interaction, didn't really divulge any details about Ranbir's feedback on the movie.

According to an IndiaToday.in report, Alia said that the 'Sanju' actor has seen the film and added that since he is not on social media, he hasn't spoken about his response yet. The actress, who has been showered with love and praises for her film, further added that everyone is asking for Ranbir's response from her. She even mentioned that she would try and convince the 'Tamasha' actor to give a byte for her movie so that the audience knows his reaction. "How can I give his response?", she concluded and laughed it off in the end.



While talking to DNA exclusively, Alia had even revealed how supportive was Ranbir during the filming. “That is something inherent in his personality. He is naturally a very understanding, silent, positive and supportive influence in your life. He is like a huge pillar of strength to all the important people in his life,” said Alia Bhatt to DNA.

Alia even mentioned to DNA that her family including her mom Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt and dad Mahesh Bhatt have been surprised with her performance of a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution who becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the Mumbai underworld and Kamathipua red-light district.