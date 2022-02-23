DNA Exclusive: Alia Bhatt shares how supportive beau Ranbir Kapoor was during Gangubai Kathiawadi's filming

Alia Bhatt is on a promotional spree. The B-town diva is all set to win over her fans with her performance — which has already been hailed as spectacular by many after watching the trailer, in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

Recently, we at DNA caught up with Alia Bhatt and spoke to her at length about the upcoming film, what about Gangubai’s character inspired her and more. During the exclusive chat, we also spoke to Alia about how supportive was her beau, actor Ranbir Kapoor during Gangubai Kathiawadi’s filming.

When asked how supportive was Ranbir during the making of the film, Alia instantly replied, ‘very supportive’.

“That is something inherent in his personality. He is naturally a very understanding, silent, positive and supportive influence in your life. He is like a huge pillar of strength to all the important people in his life,” said Alia Bhatt to DNA.

About how he reacted after watching the film, Alia said that she would rather let us speak to Ranbir and find out for ourselves than reveal.

And while we were still talking about Ranbir when asked when were the two planning to tie the knot, Alia candidly and with a smile on her face said, she doesn’t know herself.

While speaking about her family’s reaction to the film, and answering whether they are her biggest cheerleaders and critic at the same time, Alia said that they definitely are the biggest cheerleaders but they aren’t impressed so easily. She added that she herself is not always only searching for appreciation and likes to have a balanced approach. Alia even mentioned that her family including her mom Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt and dad Mahesh Bhatt haven’t really had anything about the film that they didn’t like. She said that they have certainly been surprised with it (her performance).

READ: 'Pyaar kiya toh darna kya': Alia Bhatt opens up about her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is a period drama adapted from one of the chapters of noted authors S Hussain Zaidi's book, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' and features Alia in the lead role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi' also stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa. The film is produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios). 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' recently had its world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival and will be released in theatres on February 25, 2022.