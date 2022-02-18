'Pyaar kiya toh darna kya': Alia Bhatt opens up about her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt is currently busy promoting her upcoming biographical crime drama film 'Gangubai Kathiwadi'. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali is being premiered at the Berlinale, the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival, before its global theatrical release on February 25. In one of the promotional interviews, Alia opened up about her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor.

The star kids have never been shy about their relationship and have talked about their equation with each other on multiple occasions before. Now, while speaking to IndianExpress, the 'Student of the Year' actress said that she is extremely happy and deeply in love with her beau. She added that there is nothing to hide between them and she completely believes in her relationship.

"I am a little bit of a romantic in that sense, ‘pyaar kiya toh darna kya’ types", she further added while speaking to the same media portal. Alia further said that she feels very comfortable with the 'Tamasha' actor and looks up to him. Alia and Ranbir will be sharing screen space for the first time in the upcoming fantasy adventure film 'Brahmastra', scheduled for a theatrical release on September 9, 2022.

Talking about her upcoming films 'RRR', 'Brahmastra', and 'Darlings', Alia added that the first two films deserve full theatre experience and about the third one, she added that it can be watched on OTT. After facing several delays due to the outbreak of Covid-19, S. S. Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' will release on March 25. Along with Alia, the period action drama stars Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles.



Coming back to 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', the film is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'. It features Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa in supporting roles and Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, and Huma Qureshi in pivotal cameos.