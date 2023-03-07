Ranbir Kapoor reveals why he stayed away from rom-coms for years: 'I felt like this genre is dead'

Ranbir Kapoor/File Photo

Ranbir Kapoor impressed his fans in the movie Yeh Jawani hai Deewani as Bunny but after that, the actor was not seen in any of the rom-com and now after giving some hit films like Sanju and Brahmastra, he is back with Luv Ranjan's rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. In a recent interview, the actor revealed the reason behind not choosing the rom-com genre for a long time.

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he felt that the rom-com genre is dead and said, "I guess it was due to multiple things. It might be conscious. There were various offers, and I had bad luck as my films used to take a long time. While Barfi took two years, Rockstar also required a lot of time. Besides this, I also felt that the types of rom-com movies I was offered were not very exciting. They had nothing new to provide. I can say that I was almost retired from this genre in my mind. I felt like this genre is dead; no one wants to watch it at all, and they wanted big-ticket experiences."

Ranbir Kapoor is currently promoting his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar directed by Luv Ranjan wherein he will be seen sharing the screen with Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. The duo’s chemistry is already being appreciated and loved by the audience. The movie also stars Dimple Kapadia, Anubhav Bassi, and Boney Kapoor. The rom-com is set to have a festive release as it is going to hit the theatres on March 8

On the work front, Other than Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s crime thriller Animal in the pipeline. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandana in prominent roles. The gangster drama is expected to release on 11th August 2023 and fans will be delighted to watch Ranbir Kapoor in a different role.

Read Deepika Padukone drops her goth-inspired look from Paris Fashion Week, fans call her 'smoking hot'