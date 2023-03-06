Deepika Padukone drops her goth-inspired look from Paris Fashion Week, fans call her 'smoking hot'

Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone left everyone in awe with her goth-inspired look at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week (PFW). Deepika wore Louis Vuitton's leather stud button coat at PFW. Sharing a glimpse of her goth-inspired look, she took to Instagram and dropped a sizzling and sensuous picture.

In the image, Deepika is seen striking a stylish pose. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om, accentuated her dress by carrying a stylish black bag. She paired the coat with black long boots and laced stockings. She opted for wavy hair and her kohl-rimmed eyes definitely caught the attention.

Fans heaped praises on the actress over her stylish look. "The temperature has gotten high," an Instagram user commented. "Awestruck," wrote another. One of her fans called her, "smoking hot", adding a few fire emojis. Another of her fan joked, "Mere maut ka karan (The reason for my death)".

Before marking her presence at Nicolas Ghesquiere's show in the French Capital, Louis Vuitton dropped a video of Deepika on their official Instagram page with the caption, "#DeepikaPadukone for #LVFW23. The actress is attending @NicolasGhesquiere’s latest Women’s show for #LouisVuitton in Paris."

Meanwhile, the actress will be presenting an award at the Oscars 2023 on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The actress will join the likes of Emily Blunt, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Janelle Monáe, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Connelly, Riz Ahmed, and Melissa McCarthy among others to present an award at the annual ceremony.

On the work front, Deepika was most recently seen with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the actioner Pathaan directed by Siddharth Anand. The Yash Raj Films production released on January 25, created multiple records including earning over Rs 1000 crore at the box office worldwide.



