Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt attend ISL match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters FC, see viral photos

Ranbir Kapoor co-owns the Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League. His team defeated Kerala Blasters 4-0 in the football match.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 10:06 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt/Twitter

The power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attended the football match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters at Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday, January 8 in the ongoing ninth season of the Indian Super League, the country's primary football competition equivalent to the Indian Premier League in cricket.

Ranbir is the co-owner of the Mumbai City FC as he owns 18% of the Mumbai-based football club, with Bimal Parekh owning 17% and the rest 65% is owned by City Football Group, the sports holding company that also co-owns other famous clubs across the world such as Manchester City FC, New York City FC, and Melbourne City FC.

The Rockstar actor is seen wearing a blue-coloured Mumbai City FC jacket, while the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress is seen wearing a black-coloured Puma jacket. Both the actors, who shared screen space for the first time in Brahmastra last year, were seen cheering for their team in the photos, which have now gone viral on social media.

Talking about the match, Ranbir and Alia's presence proved to be lucky for their team as Mumbai City FC thrashed Kerala Blasters FC 4-0 with the Argentine football player Jorge Pereyra Díaz scoring two goals, Scottish football player Greg Stewart scoring one goal and Bipin Singh Thounaojam scoring one goal.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir will be seen in two of the most anticipated films of 2023. The first one is the romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor and the other is the crime thriller Animal with Rashmika Mandanna. Alia will reunite with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh for Karan Johar's family entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She also has her Hollywood film Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot lined up for release this year.

READ | Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt request paparazzi not to click daughter Raha, say want to 'keep her away from media glare'

