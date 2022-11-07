'Faltu me boycott kiya': Netizens regret missing Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra in theatres after OTT release

Brahmastra/File photo

After emerging as the biggest Hindi blockbuster of the year, Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, and Shah Rukh Khan in a special cameo, has finally had its OTT release on November 4 on Disney+ Hotstar.

The movie has been embraced and welcomed by those who missed watching the visual spectacle on the big screen as Twitter is abuzz with hundreds of tweets from the micro-blogging platform users saying that they shouldn't have followed the boycotted brigade and should have seen Brahmastra in the theatres.

One netizen writes, "Wow. #Brahmastra is an incredible movie, both visually & concept-wise. Wish I had been able to watch it in theaters. First time I’ve watched a movie at home without picking up my phone in years. I cannot WAIT for part 2…..whenever that will be."

Adding the hashtag #Sorry, another user tweeted, "Today Early morning I watched half Brahmastra, will complete in the night today. This is a good movie and talked about ancient Hindu Culture, Varanasi, Shiv Mandir, etc all good. I feel sorry for boycotting such a good movie. I should have avoided it. It's Indian Avengers #Sorry".

Wow. #Brahmastra is an incredible movie, both visually & concept-wise. Wish I had been able to watch it in theaters. First time I’ve watched a movie at home without picking up my phone in years. I cannot WAIT for part 2…..whenever that will be. #BrahmastraOnHotstar #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/LdK4jHrSL7 — SophiaQ (@SophiaAQ) November 5, 2022

"#Brahmastra such an incredible story and visual effects. Sorry for missing it in theaters. Thanks, #Hulu and #hotstart, for streaming this movie", wrote another user. A Twitter user even requested the makers to re-release the film in theatres as they tweeted, "Popular Request: Re-release #Brahmastra for idiots like me who listened to the bad reviews and didn’t watch it in the theatres! What a movie! Amazing!!!!".

#brahmastra such an incredible story and visual effects. Sorry for missing it in theaters. Thanks, #Hulu and #hotstart, for streaming this movie — srikanth (@srikant60703973) November 5, 2022

Finally saw #Brahmastra on @DisneyPlusHS and loved it. Regret not watching it in the theatre. The visual effects are captivating. November 5, 2022

Can someone explain why everyone shat on #Brahmastra soo much. The level of animation and more so telling a story through that animation is next level. Feel like it got more hate than it deserved.#Disney #Hotstar — Akash Metawala (@akashmetawala) November 5, 2022

The big-budget entertainer, which earned Rs 431 crore at the worldwide box office, is the first part of the Astraverse trilogy. Ayan Mukerji has shared that he intends to release the sequel Brahmastra Part Two: Shiva as a Christmas release in 2025 and the threequel in 2026.