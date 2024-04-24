Abhishek Sharma, co-founder of Edansh, highlights transformative impact of AI on education sector, discusses its future

Edansh, a revolutionary force in education since March 2022, gained momentum in January 2023. With a global perspective, it operates in Gurgaon, India, and Maryland, USA. Himanshi Sharma, Abhishek Sharma, and Ashish Khurana drive its innovative education approach.



What was the idea behind your business venture?



The idea behind our business venture stemmed from personal experiences and observations during high school and the challenges faced in making informed career decisions. The inception occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic when ample time allowed for exploration of different ideas. Inspired by platforms like LinkedIn, we recognized the power of networking and mentorship in shaping career paths. However, we noticed a lack of similar platforms tailored for middle and high school students, especially in tier 2 cities. Our venture, Edansh, aims to fill this gap by providing a mentorship platform connecting students directly with industry professionals. The goal is to offer real-time insights and guidance, empowering students to make informed career choices and bridge the gap between theoretical education and practical industry knowledge.



How Artificial Intelligence has revolutionized the education sector in India.



AI is revolutionizing Indian education by personalizing the learning experience and adapting to individual student needs with real-time feedback and assistance. This innovation makes education more accessible and engaging, ensuring every student can achieve their full potential. In the career readiness space, AI is proving to be a game-changer. It's not just about tailoring the curriculum to fit each student's learning pace and style; AI is also enabling a deeper understanding of career pathways through sophisticated analytics and predictive modeling.



AI tools and platforms analyze vast data to identify trends, skills gaps, and emerging career opportunities. This means students can receive guidance that's not only based on current industry requirements but also anticipates future shifts in the job market. For instance, AI-driven career counseling platforms can suggest career paths and educational courses by aligning them with students' strengths, interests, and the projected demand in various sectors.



How the Education sector is redefining the learning process in India.



India's education system is shifting from the traditional method of rote memorization to a more immersive, hands-on approach. This new approach aims to prepare students academically and for practical skills essential in the modern world. By emphasizing experiential learning, students are encouraged to apply their knowledge in real-world situations, leading to a deeper understanding and engagement with the material. The goal is to create a generation of career-ready youth equipped with critical thinking, problem-solving, and adaptive skills necessary to succeed in the dynamic global job market. This holistic educational model is a significant step towards nurturing well-rounded individuals who can confidently tackle future challenges.



How is Edansh contributing to the advancement of students' career development?



At Edansh, we are deeply committed to enriching students' career development through a unique blend of guidance, exposure, and real-world insights. We forge direct connections between students and seasoned professionals across various industries, offering unparalleled access to firsthand career insights and experiences. Our approach prioritizes informed decision-making, empowering students to explore and pursue careers that resonate with their passions and strengths. Edansh is setting a new standard in career readiness and development by providing personalized guidance and fostering meaningful mentorships.



Could you elaborate on your strategies for navigating the Indian and USA markets?



Our strategy for penetrating and thriving in the Indian and USA markets is built on a foundation of inclusivity, innovation, and collaboration. We aim to cultivate a diverse network of mentors from various industries who bring a wealth of knowledge and experience. By continuously expanding our career knowledge base, "OCCUPEDIA," we keep our community engaged with fresh and compelling career insights. Additionally, partnering with schools across both nations allows us to integrate our comprehensive career readiness programs into the educational ecosystem, ensuring broad and impactful reach. Our focus remains on adapting to the unique cultural and educational landscapes of each market while maintaining a consistent quality of service and support.



What insights can you share about the future trajectory of the education sector in India, along with key trends to anticipate in the upcoming year?



The education sector in India stands on the cusp of a revolutionary transformation, moving towards a future where experiential learning and career preparedness are at the forefront. As we advance into the era of Education 4.0, several key trends are poised to shape the landscape. Personalized learning experiences tailored to individual student needs and preferences will become increasingly prevalent, leveraging technology to offer more adaptive and engaging education. Integrating technology in classrooms will further enhance learning outcomes, making education more accessible and efficient. Moreover, there will be a heightened focus on holistic skill development, preparing students for the dynamic demands of the global job market. The future of education in India promises to be more inclusive, innovative, and insightful, setting the stage for a generation of well-prepared and versatile individuals.