Brahmastra OTT release: Is Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer re-edited to suit the streaming platform?

Brahmastra/File photo

The fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring the real-life couple of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead, has finally been released on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on November 4 after its worldwide theatrical release on September 9.

Meanwhile, when Ayan made the announcement of its OTT release, he stated on his Instagram that the team has re-edited Brahmastra "to refine the movie technically for your phones, televisions, and computers". And in a recent interview, he also stated that he has made changes in Shiva and Isha's love story based on the audience feedback.

Talking about those changes, the filmmaker said to Bollywood Hungama, "A comment had reached me a little bit about Alia's sort of love graph in the film. We released a film that was two hours and thirty-seven minutes long but obviously any film you make and especially Brahmastra, we had shot a lot of stuff, and right at the end, you sometimes cut out of the film that you feel it will get too long for an audience, it will test their patience."

"So, there were a few places where I felt perhaps that I had edited it too sharply not allowing for that little bit of lingering on actor's expressions, a line here, a line there so I added some bits in Shiva and Isha's love story and Isha's pull towards Shiva, a couple of dialogues in the second half. It’s subtle stuff, so you may not realise it unless you’ve seen the film three or four times, but I would like to believe that it will make the journey of the film a little smoother", Ayan added.



The film grossed a total of Rs 431 crore at the worldwide box office turning out to be the highest-grossing Hindi movie of the year. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna with Shah Rukh Khan in a crucial cameo, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse.