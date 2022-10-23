Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji reveals he has made changes in OTT version of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's film

Brahmastra/File photo

After the blockbuster success of the fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer is now ready for its streaming release on November 4 on Disney+ Hotstar. The film's director Ayan Mukerji took to his Instagram account and shared the OTT release date on the occasion of Chhoti Diwali on Sunday, October 23.

Sharing the announcement video, Ayan, who has previously directed only two films namely Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, wrote, "BRAHMĀSTRA & DISNEY+ HOTSTAR From Nov. 4th, Brahmāstra begins a new journey as it becomes available for Streaming on Disney+Hotstar!".

In his further post, he revealed that the team has made some changes in the OTT version as he wrote, "We have continued to work on the movie since its theatrical release to refine the movie technically for your phones, televisions, and computers… added a few subtle things to the movie and I am excited for Brahmāstra to be in your homes soon so it can be experienced afresh in the most convenient manner! Happy Diwali Everyone!!!".

The film grossed a total of Rs 425 crore at the worldwide box office turning out to be the highest-grossing Hindi movie of the year. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse based on ancient Indian astras such as Jal Astra, Agnyastra, and Vanarastra among others with Brahmastra being the most powerful astra in the entire universe.



Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the big-budget entertainer also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles with Shah Rukh Khan playing a crucial cameo. While Deepika Padukone played a blink-and-miss appearance as Shiva's mother Amrita and will also continue her role in the trilogy, it is rumoured that her husband Ranveer Singh will play Shiva's father Dev in the sequel Brahmastra Part Two: Dev.