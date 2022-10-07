Brahmastra: Karan Johar opens up on Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer's budget, says 'when all three films are made...'

Brahmastra-Karan Johar/File photo-Instagram

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, has been a mammoth success at the box office with collections of worldwide box office gross of over Rs 425 crore. It has been reported that the fantasy adventure epic has made on a whopping budget of Rs 410 crore, though there hasn't been any official confirmation over the same.

After Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji said that the budget for Brahmastra is not just allocated to a single film but the entire trilogy, the producer Karan Johar shared the same thoughts in a recent interview and stated that he would hope that the film turns out to be a monetary success when all the three films are made.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the filmmaker said, "It’s a three-film budget. There are three films. So, it cannot be allocated to just one film. There are a lot of assets and properties that were created that will move to film 2 and then to film 3. So, the film, eventually, I would like to believe, eventually when all 3 films are made, that it will be a big monetary success for all of us."



READ | Brahmastra: Has film's box office performance put an end to Boycott Bollywood trend?

Meanwhile, in late September at the FICCI Frames Fast Track 2022 event, Karan said that the Brahmastra multiverse has been accepted by the audience which has paved the way forward for the next two parts in the trilogy.

The director had then said, "We were not looking at numbers of figures. We wanted people to accept this world because there is so much more to come. The moment this film gets acceptance, so whether the film does Rs. 200 cr, Rs. 250 cr or Rs. 300 cr, all that is great and the numbers are very important, but to us, the most important is that we get to make part 2 and part 3. When we knew we were home for those important decisions for Brahmastra, that was it. You only make part 2 when part 1 gets love and accepted and that's what has happened."