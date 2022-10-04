Alia Bhatt reacts to Kesariya Dance Mix fan-made edit showing her and Ranbir Kapoor dancing to Dil Dooba

Kesariya Dance Mix/YouTube Still

After winning the audiences' hearts with Arijit Singh, Pritam, and Amitabh Bhattacharya's Kesariya, the team of Brahmastra released its groovy version titled Kesariya Dance Mix on Saturday, October 1 in which Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are seen dancing on the ghats of the Varanasi.

Since the video was dropped online, several fan-made edits have cropped up on the internet showing Ranbir's Shiva and Alia's Isha grooving to other popular dance tracks such as Tumse Milke Dil Ka Hai Jo Haal, Sona Kitna Sona Hai, Chor Bazari, Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare and even the Bhojpuri track Lollypop Lagelu.

However, the one that has spread like wildfire on the internet is the Kesariya Dance Mix crossover with Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Dil Dooba from Khakee. This version, created by an Instagram page called Qualiteaposts, even impressed Alia Bhatt.

After sharing several dance covers of the song on her Instagram Stories on Monday, October 3, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress even shared the viral Dil Dooba edit and wrote, "Meanwhile" along with three laughing with tears emojis. Social media users have been going gaga over how her and Ranbir's dance moves in this edit perfectly sync with the Dil Dooba audio.



Some of the comments made by Instagram users under the original clip are, "How is this better than the original?", "Your creativity blows me away, this glides so well with the moves", "I wouldn’t have minded them making a remake of this song tbh", and "You could tell me this is the actual video and I’ll believe it."

Just one of the reasons #AliaBhatt is appreciated. After sharing a slew of dance covers by fans on #KesariyaDanceMix, she shares the viral Dil Dooba edit. pic.twitter.com/bdBEE0DK9Q October 3, 2022

A thread of 'Kesariya Dance Remix' edits on different songs



Credits are to the editors and posting their original posts in the thread

If in case of any infringement let me know personally — Swarna (@n_swarnashree) October 3, 2022

READ | Brahmastra song Kesariya: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's beautiful chemistry shines in love anthem of the year



While the original version has been crooned only by Arijit Singh, the Dance Mix has been sung by Shashwat Singh and Antara Mitra. When several social media users incorrectly said that the leaked video of the remix version had Arijit's voice, Antara took to her Twitter account and clarified that Arijit never sang the dance version.

She put out a tweet on the day when the song was released which read, "since I have worked on this films music here I am sharing small info. The shoot version of Kesariya dance mix NEVER,I REPEAT NEVER HAD Arijit Singh in it I understand you all loved that leaked version but just informing that you all loved @shashwatsingh93 all this while!".

since I have worked on this films music here I am sharing a small info .the shoot version of Kesariya dance mix NEVER,I REPEAT NEVER HAD Arijit Singh in it I understand you all loved that leaked version but just informing that you all loved @shashwatsingh93 all this while! pic.twitter.com/hMvEVGmen0 — AntaraMitra (@onairantara) October 1, 2022

The entire soundtrack of Brahmastra hasn't been released yet by the makers and they are releasing new tracks each week. Apart from the two Kesariya versions, the album, as of now, features Deva Deva, Dance Ka Bhoot, Rasiya, Rasiya Reprise, Shiva's Theme.