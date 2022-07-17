Brahmastra song Kesariya: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's beautiful chemistry shines in love anthem of the year

Kesariya/File photo

Brahmastra, starring the husband-wife couple of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is one of the most awaited films of the year as the Ayan Mukerji-directed fantasy adventure drama is the first time that Ranbir and Alia will be sharing screen space together for the first time.

A day before the wedding of Ranbir and Alia, Ayan released the teaser of Kesariya and it broke the internet. Composed by Pritam, sung by Arijit Singh, and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the audience has been waiting with bated breath for the whole song, and finally, the biggest love anthem of the year has been released on Sunday, July 17.

The 2-minute-and-52-second video shows Ranbir and Alia's crackling chemistry and the real-life couple exudes brilliance in each and every frame of the lovely track that is bound to become a superhit and will be one of the main draws in attracting people to theatres to watch the film on the big screen.

Before the official release, the National Award-winning singer sang the song in his live concert on the night of Saturday, July 16 in Sydney, and the videos from the concert found their way to the internet. Shared by many Twitter users, the small clip spread like a wildfire on the internet.



On Saturday, Ayan also penned a heartfelt note expressing his feelings before the release of the first song from his dream project. He revealed that he initially had plans to release another track as the first song from the album, but the reaction to the teaser made them release Kesariya first.

Slated to release on September 9, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first part of the trilogy set in Astraverse and also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy in the leading roles. The film will be released in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.