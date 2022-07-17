Brahmastra: Arijit Singh sings Kesariya in live concert ahead of its release, clip breaks the internet

Kesariya/File photo

Since its teaser release, the love anthem from Brahmastra titled Kesariya featuring the lead couple and the husband-wife Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has become the most awaited songs of the year and finally, the romantic track composed by Pritam and sung by Arijit Singh is releasing on Sunday, July 17.

Though some people found themselves to be lucky when the National Award-winning singer sang the song in his live concert on the night of Saturday, July 16 in Sydney and the videos from the concert have found their way on the internet. Shared by many Twitter users, the clip has broken the internet.

Meanwhile, on Saturday itself, Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji penned a heartfelt note on how he is feeling before the release of the first song from his dream project. Taking to his Instagram account, he shared the Kesariya teaser and wrote, "Our Music Journey really takes off tomorrow… with the Launch of Kesariya!".

He further added, "Pritam / Dada - was one of the first collaborators to take on the Brahmāstra journey, and we have spent years - of sleepless nights, making songs, rejecting songs, stressing on timelines, cups of tea, thinking discussing working creating - on Brahmastra! I think - that relationship is the highest level of creative collaboration I have on this movie, and his work more than anyone’s, gives Soul to this Vision."



Revealing that he initially had plans to release another track as the first song from the album, Ayan continued, "To be honest, I always imagined that we would launch a song which was just about SHIVA, as the first song of Brahmastra. But there was SO much warmth for the Kesariya Teaser, that we decided we had to put it out first (or, everyone would kill us)! And now, I can’t imagine it being any other way… because Kesariya is about Shiva and ISHA… and their Love, which, is the Core of Brahmastra!".

Concluding his post, he requested everyone to enjoy the song in all the five languages as he wrote, "Hope you guys enjoy the song when it drops tomorrow, enjoy its beauty and simplicity, and that it adds some joy to your lives !! P.S.: Do look out for the Song in all our South Languages … Each version has a distinct identity and we’ve done our best on each of them!".