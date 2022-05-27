Brahmastra: SS Rajamouli shares Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's song Kesariya's Telugu version titled Kumkumala

Credit: File photo

The teaser of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s song Kesariya from one of the most anticipated films Brahmastra enthralled the audience. The makers have now released the Telugu version of the teaser titled Kumkumala.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has shared the Telugu teaser of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Hindi song Kesariya from Brahmastra. the makers, on Friday, unveiled shared a glimpse of the Telugu version. The new teaser in Telugu is titled Kumkumala and features a few seconds of additional footage in the beginning that the audience has not seen yet.

Sharing the link of the video, Alia took to Instagram and wrote, “#Kesariya becomes #Kumkumala. Enjoy the teaser you have loved so much, in Telugu, with love and pride. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva comes to cinemas on September 9th."

The Telugu version is sung by Sid Sriram. On the other hand, Arijit Singh has lent his vocals to the Hindi track. In both the clips, Alia and Ranbir are seen romancing each other. The music video was shot in Varanasi in March.Apart from the newlyweds, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna are also a part of Ayan Mukerji`s directorial.

Brahmastra, starring the newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the leading roles, is one of the most awaited Hindi movies of this year. A day before their wedding, Ayan Mukerji had dropped the teaser of the romantic track Kesariya from the film as a gift to Ranbir and Alia.

People have loved the 41-second clip and have been asking the music director Pritam to share the full song crooned by Arijit Singh in his melodious voice. And April 27, Pritam thanked the fans and shared that the trailer of Brahmastra will be out soon and the full song too will be released prior to the film's release on September 9.

Taking to his social media handles on Wednesday, April 27, Pritam shared a lengthy note that began as, "We are excited that just a teaser of our song Kesariya from Brahmastra is getting so much love from you! I have been receiving many messages to drop the full song and we have even had discussions internally about it!"

The note continued, "However, we have a plan in place to introduce Brahmastra to the world and we want to do it right. So we are focusing on the trailer as the next big creative release for the movie, and Kesariya, the full song, will be launched in the months closer to release. So, please be patient. And a big, big thank you to everyone who has liked the song teaser! I am excited to share the music of Brahmastra with you in the coming months."