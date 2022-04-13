Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding: Ayan Mukerji drops glimpse of Kesariya song from Brahmastra as gift to couple

On Wednesday, director Ayan Mukerji shared a glimpse of the romantic number 'Kesariya' from the upcoming film 'Brahmastra' that stars B-town couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. What is Ayan and team Brahmastra's wedding gift for the lead couple, the filmmaker dropped the teaser of the song with the caption, "For Ranbir and For Alia! And… For this Sacred Journey they are going to embark on soon ! Ranbir and Alia… my closest and dearest people in this world… my happy place, and my safe place… who have added everything to my life… and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie…! We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to Celebrate them… as a Gift to them, and to Everyone!!"

He added, "Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever #loveisthelight."

Check out the post below:

On Tuesday, Alia Bhatt's residence in Juhu and Ranbir Kapoor's Bandra abode Vastu both sported bright lights ahead of their rumoured wedding speculated to take place in the next few days.

READ: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Subhash Ghai says the couple is fulfilling late Rishi Kapoor's dream

Several pictures have been going rounds on the internet showing the residences of the two festooned in pink and golden lights.

Vastu, which was bought by Ranbir in 2016 was seen covered in golden lights.

Earlier, pictures of Ranbir's Chembur bungalow illuminated with bright lights, also went viral on social media. The multi-floor building is currently under construction and rumours suggest that Ranbir and Alia will be moving in there after their wedding.

The functions are expected to start from April 13 onwards with the Mehendi ceremony, followed by a Sangeet ceremony on the next day and finally the wedding on April 15.

While the couple has remained tight-lipped about their wedding details, Ranbir's Krishna Raj bungalow and the Kapoor family's RK Studio have already been decorated with bright lights.

On Tuesday afternoon, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani was also spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport with her husband Bharat Sahani and daughter Samara Sahani.

Earlier, on Monday, a car was spotted at Ranbir's house and it was loaded with Sabyasachi outfits apparently for the bride and groom.

Alia and Ranbir began dating on the sets of their upcoming Ayan Mukerji directorial 'Brahmastra'.