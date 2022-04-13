Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Subhash Ghai says the couple is fulfilling late Rishi Kapoor's dream

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the most loved couple of B-town, are finally getting married in April, as per several media reports. As per the rumours, the intimate and private ceremony will happen at Ranbir's home in the Vastu building where Alia also owns a home. The wedding festivities, which are rumoured to begin on April 13, will also take place at RK Studios and Krishna Raj Bungalow.

Meanwhile, noted filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who has been quite close to the Kapoor family for the past many years, has revealed that the two families were planning the much talked about wedding in December 2020.

Recalling an incident in January 2020 when Ghai had met the late actor Rishi Kapoor at his home, the latter had shared with him the good news. While talking to Bombay Times, the 'Taal' director said, "He was so happy to share with me that they were planning his son Ranbir’s marriage with Alia in December 2020 in a big way. But he left us all with a deep grief suddenly. Today, I am so happy that Ranbir and Alia are finally fulfilling his dream. I wish both a happy married life, the way I always did for Rishi and Neetu Kapoor.”



Though there hasn't been any official confirmation about the wedding, there have been several videos doing round on social media such as clips of Sabyasachi's outfits arriving at Ranbir's home and the three wedding venues decorated in lights, which suggest that the nuptials will take place soon.

Ranbir and Alia made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018. The couple had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra' slated to release on September 9. The Ayan Mukerji directorial also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles.