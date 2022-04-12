Ranbir Kapoor's house decorated ahead of rumoured wedding with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor’s house has been decorated with lights and flowers ahead of his rumoured wedding with Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. According to the media reports, the couple is set to tie the knot this week.

Take a look:

Family's heritage, RK Studio's entrance is also decked up with the lights for the grand wedding. The studio has been a landmark of Chembur, and it seems like a major proceeding of the wedding will be conducted in this property. The paparazzi are on a high alert, and they are capturing everything through their lens. Let's take a look at the dreamy decoration of RK Studio's entrance for the big-fat Punjabi wedding.

Meanwhile, drama queen Rakhi Sawant has started preparations for their wedding. Her videos in which she can be seen talking about the Bollywood couple are going viral on Instagram. In one of the videos, she can be seen grooving to ‘Mehendi laga ke rakhna’ song.

In another video, she can be seen talking about wedding rituals. She can be heard saying that she will hide Ranbir Kapoor’s shoes and will ask in for Rs 1 lakh.

Sources suggest that Ranbir and Alia's wedding will be a 4-day-long affair at the RK house. The functions will start from April 13 onwards with the Mehendi ceremony followed by a Sangeet ceremony on the next day and finally the wedding on April 15.

Earlier, on Monday, a car was spotted at Ranbir's house and it was loaded with Sabyasachi outfits apparently for the bride and groom. The 'Sanju' actor's Krishna Raj bungalow and the Kapoor family's RK Studio have also been decorated with bright lights ahead of the couple`s speculated wedding.

Ranbir and Alia, fondly called by fans as RanAlia, made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018. The couple had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra' slated to release on September 9. The Ayan Mukerji directorial also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles.