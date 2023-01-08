Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt request paparazzi not to click daughter Raha, say want to 'keep her away from media glare'

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor/File photo

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony attended by their family and close friends, and even became parents to Raha on November 6. On Friday, January 6, the couple met the paparazzi personally and requested them to not click pictures of their daughter.

Alia and Ranbir, probably the finest actors in the Hindi film industry right now, diligently explained all the obvious reasons to keep their child away from the media glare. They promised the photographers that at the right age and time, they'll allow them to click pictures of their little munchkin.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the star couple starred in the biggest Bollywood film of the year, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the fantasy adventure epic collected over Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office becoming the only Hindi film to touch the coveted figure in 2022.

Apart from Brahmastra, Alia was also seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi which earned her critical and commercial acclaim. She even made her debut as the producer with the dark comedy Darlings which starred her, Vijay Varma, and Shefali Shah in the leading roles. The actress was also seen in SS Rajamouli's period action blockbuster RRR.

On the other hand, Ranbir was seen in the period action drama Shamshera. The Karan Malhotra directorial received negative reviews from the audience and critics and eventually, turned out to be a box office failure. The film starred Ranbir in double roles as the titular character and Balli, Shamshera's son.



READ | Step inside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's home Vastu with classy interiors, spacious living room and more

Talking about their upcoming releases, Ranbir will be seen in two of the most anticipated films of 2023. The first one is the romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor and the next is the crime thriller Animal with Rashmika Mandanna. Alia will reunite with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh for Karan Johar's family entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She also has her Hollywood film Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot lined up for release this year.