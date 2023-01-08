Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt request paparazzi not to click daughter Raha, say want to 'keep her away from media glare'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were blessed with their daughter Raha on November 6 after getting married on April 14 last year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 06:20 AM IST

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt request paparazzi not to click daughter Raha, say want to 'keep her away from media glare'
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor/File photo

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony attended by their family and close friends, and even became parents to Raha on November 6. On Friday, January 6, the couple met the paparazzi personally and requested them to not click pictures of their daughter. 

Alia and Ranbir, probably the finest actors in the Hindi film industry right now, diligently explained all the obvious reasons to keep their child away from the media glare. They promised the photographers that at the right age and time, they'll allow them to click pictures of their little munchkin. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, the star couple starred in the biggest Bollywood film of the year, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the fantasy adventure epic collected over Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office becoming the only Hindi film to touch the coveted figure in 2022.

Apart from Brahmastra, Alia was also seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi which earned her critical and commercial acclaim. She even made her debut as the producer with the dark comedy Darlings which starred her, Vijay Varma, and Shefali Shah in the leading roles. The actress was also seen in SS Rajamouli's period action blockbuster RRR.

On the other hand, Ranbir was seen in the period action drama Shamshera. The Karan Malhotra directorial received negative reviews from the audience and critics and eventually, turned out to be a box office failure. The film starred Ranbir in double roles as the titular character and Balli, Shamshera's son.

READ | Step inside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's home Vastu with classy interiors, spacious living room and more

Talking about their upcoming releases, Ranbir will be seen in two of the most anticipated films of 2023. The first one is the romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor and the next is the crime thriller Animal with Rashmika Mandanna. Alia will reunite with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh for Karan Johar's family entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She also has her Hollywood film Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot lined up for release this year.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, Sonal Chauhan: Not just Hindi, these actresses have worked in films across languages
Christmas 2022: Trendy, fashionable, budget-friendly gifts to make you perfect Santa Claus for your loved ones
Bengaluru: Pictures of Kempegowda airport will amaze you!
Sexy photos of Monalisa that proves Nazar star to be 'ultimate seductress'
5 times Jannat Zubair set internet on fire in ethnic outfits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 568 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 8
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.