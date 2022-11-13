Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Step inside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's home Vastu with classy interiors, spacious living room and more

Here are the beautiful pictures of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's classy and aesthetic home Vastu.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 12, 2022, 11:29 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who recently have been blessed with a baby daughter, tied the knot with each other on April 14 at Ranbir's home Vastu and have been living together at the premium apartment since their marriage. Here are the photos from their beautiful house.

1. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's spacious living room

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's spacious living room
1/5

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's home Vastu has a spacious living room with Barcelona jersey numbered 8 hanging at one of the walls. Some of the ads featuring the couple have been shot here.

2. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's classy bedroom

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's classy bedroom
2/5

The couple, who shared the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's blockbuster fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra, have a classy bedroom with white linens and light-coloured walls.

3. Raj Kapoor's portrait inside their study

Raj Kapoor's portrait inside their study
3/5

Inside their study, we can see Ranbir Kapoor's grandfather and iconic actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor's black and white portrait. The Sanju actor is named after his grandfather as his full name is Ranbir Raj Kapoor.

4. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's library and awards section

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's library and awards section
4/5

On the left side, you can see the special wooden library inside their home Vastu and on the right, a special section is dedicated to their awards with multiple Filmfare black statuettes kept on top.

5. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's balcony

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's balcony
5/5

Ranbir and Alia's home Vastu also has a balcony, as seen in the photo above. Their home has been designed by Rupin Suchak and his team under the Goizargi interior design studio.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Bigg Boss 16: Know all about Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner Shiv Thakare
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: As Indian all-rounder turns 29, here's a look at some of his fine performances in T20Is
As KL Rahul becomes the 3rd fastest batsman to score 2000 T20I runs, here's a look at other players with the same feat
Heyy Babyy, Housefull, Himmatwala: Films directed by Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sajid Khan
Bigg Boss 16: Who is Archana Gautam? Know all about actress, politician, Miss Bikini India winner
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Muzaffarnagar, UP: Friend makes man's murder bragging viral; police find body buried inside his home
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.