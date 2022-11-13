Step inside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's home Vastu with classy interiors, spacious living room and more

Here are the beautiful pictures of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's classy and aesthetic home Vastu.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who recently have been blessed with a baby daughter, tied the knot with each other on April 14 at Ranbir's home Vastu and have been living together at the premium apartment since their marriage. Here are the photos from their beautiful house.
1. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's spacious living room
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's home Vastu has a spacious living room with Barcelona jersey numbered 8 hanging at one of the walls. Some of the ads featuring the couple have been shot here.
2. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's classy bedroom
The couple, who shared the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's blockbuster fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra, have a classy bedroom with white linens and light-coloured walls.
3. Raj Kapoor's portrait inside their study
Inside their study, we can see Ranbir Kapoor's grandfather and iconic actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor's black and white portrait. The Sanju actor is named after his grandfather as his full name is Ranbir Raj Kapoor.
4. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's library and awards section
On the left side, you can see the special wooden library inside their home Vastu and on the right, a special section is dedicated to their awards with multiple Filmfare black statuettes kept on top.
5. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's balcony
Ranbir and Alia's home Vastu also has a balcony, as seen in the photo above. Their home has been designed by Rupin Suchak and his team under the Goizargi interior design studio.