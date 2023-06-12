This actor owns an airline, it’s not Shah Rukh, Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Vijay, Allu Arjun, Amitabh Bachchan

South Indian actors enjoy a very strong fan following and there are many stars in South cinema who are worshiped by their fans. Most of the South cinema stars earn a lot from their films and many of them have invested their hard-earned money in businesses too. In this article, we will talk about South cinema stars who are earning big money from their business apart from films.

Thalapathy Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most popular actors of South cinema. In terms of popularity, Thalapathy Vijay has left behind even stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Thalapathy Vijay runs wedding halls named after his mother, wife and son.

Kajal Aggarwal

Actress Kajal Aggarwal is owner of the baby and maternity nutrition brand Care and Cares.

Akkineni Nagarjuna

South cinema superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna has many restaurants in Hyderabad. Apart from this, he is also the co-founder of Superstar N-3 Reality Enterprises.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia became a business woman in 2015. Tamanna runs an online jewelery store named wittengold.com.

Vijay Deverakonda

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda is the owner of ADV Theater as well as the owner of OTT platform AHA and production company King of the Hill. Apart from this, he is also the owner of the streetwear brand Rowdy.

Ram Charan

Ram Charan, the superstar of South cinema, was once the owner of a Hyderabad-based airlines Trujet. In May 2022, it was announced that We Indian Nationals Aviation Private Limited (Winair) had acquired a 79% stake in Trujet.

Rana Daggubati

Baahubali star Rana Daggubati is the co-owner of a talent management agency named CAA-KWAN.