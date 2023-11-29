Headlines

Raghubir Yadav, Seema Pahwa say their film Yaatris 'is a story of every middle-class family' | Exclusive

Raghubir Yadav and Seema Pahwa's latest release Yaatris released in the theatres on November 24. The two actors shared why audiences should watch the film on the big screen.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 01:05 PM IST

The family drama Yaatris, starring Raghubir Yadav and Seema Pahwa, released in the theatres last Friday on November 24. The veteran actors head the middle-class Sharmas in Benaras, who decide to take a trip to Bangkok, Thailand to mend broken relationships within their family.

In an exclusive interview with DNA, Raghubir Yadav and Seema Pahwa opened up on their recent film and shared why audiences should watch it on the big screen. The Panchayat actor said, "We have made this film with so much earnestness and honesty, so we will get the benefit of the same when people will watch it on the big screen."

The Hum Log actress added, "It is a story of every middle-class family and has been told in such a simplistic manner. That's the beauty of it. People who complain that good films are not made, I will just say to them that at least give a chance to watch a film and not just make your decision by just seeing a poster or trailer. We can also contribute to the industry. Shah Rukh Khan has given two Rs 1000 crore blockbusters this year, our films will not reach there but at least will contribute something to the industry. Audiences are free to reject a film, but at least watch it once."

The actors also jokingly shared why they decided to do Yaatris. Pahwa said, "My intention was clear from the first day. I said yes to the film because of its location. When I heard that it will be shot in Bangkok, I realised I have never been there so I signed up for it", while Yadav also humorously added, "I love to travel and hence, decided to do this film to visit Bangkok."

Yaatris also features the popular television actress Chahatt Khanna and legendary comedian Johnny Lever's daughter Jamie Lever. Anuraag Malhan makes his acting debut with the film.

