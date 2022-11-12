Radhika Apte opens up on ageism in Bollywood, says 'amount of surgeries people do..'

Radhika Apte/Instagram

In a new interview, Radhika Apte discussed her recent assertion that she was losing out on parts to "younger actresses," calling it a fact and claiming that she never fell for the trap. Additionally, she feels that her statements have been sensationalized at a time when conditions for both men and women in the profession are getting better.

Recently, Radhika was questioned about being turned down because ‘other actress is more prettier or sells the other actress sells more.’

She told Siddharth Kannan, “There’s truth to this, but it becomes sensationalised and it changes its tonality. Age is a factor and you cannot deny the fact that people want younger actresses in a bigger commercial films; it’s just a fact, a younger or conventional image that they want. There have been days where you are told that ‘yeah you don’t have xyz’ and we need xyz. You can see the amount of surgeries people do. There is an image that we are chasing and not just in India, across the globe, which a lot of women are fighting against it.”

“Brands are promoting men and women of all ages, sizes and it’s happening. But, there was a time when I did struggle with that and I know a lot of people who do, that is a fact. It’s upto you, people succumb to it and they start getting things done to themselves. It’s a very vulnerable position,” added Radhika.

Monica, O My Darling is Radhika's most recent movie. Speaking about it, she added that she wanted for larger roles in future ones just because she liked the work. She explained that the sense of simply visiting the sets is more important than the actual duration of her role in the movies.