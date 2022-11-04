Radhika Apte says she is not satisfied with her role in Vikram Vedha, know why

File photo

Recently, Radhika Apte played the on-screen wife of Saif Ali Khan (Vikram) in the Hindi version of Vikram Vedha. Although she has no complaints about her entire experience, she has now stated in a new interview that she wishes she had a larger role in the movie.

Radhika told Prabhat Khabar, “I did the film as I wanted to work with the directors Pushkar and Gayatri. By the way, the overall experience matters more to me. I have rejected many films that had my role at the centre but I did not like the script. Yes, but I did wish that I had a bigger role in that (Vikram Vedha) film.”

The September-released Vikram Vedha was a remake of the same 2017 Tamil film by Gayatri and Pushkar. The Indian folktale of Vikram and Baital, which explores moral ambiguities, served as inspiration for the narrative. In the original 2017 movie, R Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi, Shraddha Srinath, Kathir, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar portrayed the parts.

Along with Yogita Bihani, Hrithik Roshan, Rohit Saraf, and Saif, they played characters in the Hindi movie. The movie had a mediocre box office performance and earned mixed reviews from reviewers.

The film's production company Reliance Entertainment took to its social media handles and shared that the neo-noir action thriller has collected Rs 103.82 crore gross at the worldwide box office with earnings of Rs 72.10 crore gross in India and Rs 31.72 crore gross overseas. It also shared the day-wise and territory-wise break-up of overseas collections stating that Vikram Vedha has minted $ 3.89 million and crossed the $1 million mark on its release date. On its eighth day of release, the maximum earnings in overseas came from the US and Canadian markets where the film earned $ 83,660.

Currently, Monica O My Darling, Radhika's upcoming Netflix movie, is preparing for release. She co-stars in the movie with Rajkummar Rao and Huma Qureshi, which will have a digital premiere on November 11.