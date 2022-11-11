Monica O My Darling Twitter review: Netizens hail Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte's thriller, say 'kya film hai boss'

Monica O My Darling/File photo

Starring Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, and Huma Qureshi in the lead roles, the neo-noir crime thriller Monica O My Darling began streaming on Netflix on Friday, November 11. The Vasan Bala-directed film has received tremendous reviews from the audience who has watched the film on the OTT platform.

After watching the movie, one netizen took to Twitter and wrote, "#MonicaOMyDarling is a delicious ode to the vintage & stylised #Bollywood crime thrillers made by directors like Vijay Anand. Assisted by a talented ensemble cast, a self-aware pitch, zany humor & a fabulous soundtrack: this is the fun that's been missing in Hindi cinema!".

Another tweet read, "#MonicaOMyDarling is a well-written and performed film, it just keeps us entertaining from the beginning. It was thrilling, silly, and exciting till the end. The background score throughout the film is too good. It just sets the mood right !! And Naidu Garu (Radhika Apte) was crazyyyy as always. LOVE HER ! and also LOVED THE FILM!"

"#MonicaOMyDarling finished. Friday evening was well spent. Love the Beats of yeh zindagi kafi nahi hai. @humasqureshi beautiful and talented as ever. @RajkummarRao flawless as always", read another tweet, while another Twitter user wrote, "On a side we complain about the lack of originality in the Bollywood content and when there comes an inventive movie like #MonicaOMyDarling, the Bollywood Critics get silent. Movies like this are needed to lift more and more!".

"Kya film hai boss! Absolutely in awe of @Vasan_Bala's filmmaking craft. The man just keeps getting better with each film!", wrote another Twitter user. Vasan Bala had made his directorial debut with the action-comedy film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota released in 2019. Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhika Madan, Gulshan Devaiah, and Mahesh Manjrekar starred in the critically acclaimed film.