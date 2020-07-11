'Produced my first film at 25 with own resources': Pooja Bhatt replies to Sona Mohapatra's 'reflect' comment

Pooja Bhatt has responded to Sona Mohapatra's comment that the actress should reflect rather than be defensive. Pooja stated that she produced her first film at the age of 25 with her own resources, and thus she has done far more than merely reflect.

Pooja tagged Sona and tweeted, "As someone who produced my first film at 25 (Tamanna) with my own resources,I have done far more over the years than merely reflect. Am merely putting facts about a particular film and subject out. You want to term that defensive? That’s your call Sona. I take no offence."

Sona replied to Pooja writing, "Conversations,debates can help change the world. More importantly taking this opportunity to see & talk about a much bigger picture,the glaring inequalities & biases inherent in the industry; Dynastic rules,the Star System,misogyny.The ‘outsiders’ come in & become the same sadly."

"& this is not personal or the time to tell personal stories.I sold my first car which was still on an emi while doing a regular day job, to fund my first album (SONA) & all music videos.Was not bringing it up to claim my difficult ‘outsider’ journey for credibility in this debate," read another tweet from Sona.

Sona Mohapatra, in a series of tweets, had shared, "Having said that @PoojaB1972,might be a time to reflect on creating a healthier, creative eco-system instead of just being defensive? This mindset of-“We provide you the chance, so we will make all the money out of your work” for creators of music is truly exploitative & wrong."

Bhatt also responded to Mohapatra's tweet which read, "That is so nice Pooja.Your banner has been known to spot new talent for sure. Would mean so much more if these musicians had a stake in their music’s success? Everyone just ends up doing the favour of the ‘opportunity’ & this is an endless cycle in #Bollywood. Zero concept of IP."

Pooja asked Sona to pose the same to the music companies. She replied, "Sona perhaps you should pose this to the music companies. As for me,I compensate the people who compose music & render songs for my banner handsomely and do not believe in staking claim to their revenue from shows. Change the system on IP? Bring on the change. Am all for it."

Sona reminded Pooja that is a systematic issue, by writing, "Glad to hear from you Pooja. There is a systemic issue at hand as I said earlier. Producers & production houses acquire a Carte Blanche ownership of all authorship of the music & lyrics & subsequently ‘sell it’ to the music labels. This whole chain needs a rehaul from ground up."

Another tweet from the singer read, "The insecurities of an artist are high,most are so desperate to just get a song out in the public that they sign,sell their creation to producers for anything that comes their way. In the west,authorship is protected =they have a booming eco-system of creativity."

She also mentioned, "‘Music’ all producers ‘monetise’ even before the release of the film, however good or bad the film is or fares in the B.O. Soundtracks are sold for princely amounts to labels & THEN boost the promotion of the film; sale.Can cinematography be monetised seperately?& Handsomely how?"

The discussion began after Pooja Bhatt had responded to nepotism debate. She also went on to mention about 'Sadak 2' launching a new talent, and stated, "Even #Sadak2 gives birth to a brand new talent in the form of @Suniljeet72 A music teacher from Chandigarh who came to our office with no prior appointment, a dream, a harmonium & a brilliant song called 'Ishq Kamaal' that was absorbed into the film on first hearing by my father."

Sona had also spoken about the 'exploit or be exploited' mentality and tweeted, "& not that I blame you or Vishvesh films. It is a systemic problem in our industry & country; ‘exploit or be exploited’. That music labels in India don’t have an A&R in place that discover, nurture and promote artists - the heart of modern music business is the biggest tragedy."

She also added, "& if your banner launches,promotes talent,helps reach a wider audience,it is perfectly right for such artists to be signed to pay u a percentage of their earnings.Thing is most composers,writers don’t from shows.Only singers do.Music dies when it’s source most compromised. #India."

Pooja Bhatt had spoken about launching the new talent due to the nepotism debate. "Have been asked to comment on the hot topic Nepotism that people are raging about. As someone who hails from a 'family' that has launched more new talent-actors, musicians & technicians, than the entire film industry combined I can only laugh. Facts don't find takers. Fiction does," Bhatt had tweeted.

Pooja Bhatt had also responded to Kangana Ranaut's tweet (sent by her team, since the actress is not on any social media platform). "Dear @PoojaB1972, #AnuragBasu had keen eyes to spot Kangana’s talent, everyone knows Mukesh Bhatt does not like to pay artists, to get talented people for free is a favour many studios do on themselves but that doesn’t give your father a license to throw chappals at her...(1/2)," read one of the tweets sent through Kangana.

"...call her mad and humiliate her. He also announced her "tragic end", Also why was he so invested in Sushant Singh Rajpoot's and Rhea’s relationship? Why did he announce his end too, some of the questions you must ask him," read the other tweet.

Pooja shared a video of Kangana thanking Mukesh Bhatt and the Bhatt family for 'Gangster' and stating she would be nothing without them. "Guess videos lie too? Upside-down face Besides, it takes two to battle. I leave the denials & accusations to more evolved souls. I rather put forth facts," tweeted Bhatt.

To Pooja's tweet, Kangana's team replied by stating, "Pooja ji Kangana is thankful to Vishesh films fr launching her but she wants outsiders to be treated better, She is thankful that her ex broke up with her but she wishes it ws done respectfully, She feels fortunate to fnd success in world run by men but she wishes patriarchy ends."

On Pooja Bhatt's tweet, Kangana Ranaut had accused Mukesh Bhatt of getting talent for free, and later throwing chappal at her, humiliating the actress in public. The handle, run by Kangana's PRO, also questioned why did Mahesh Bhatt announce an end to Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty's relationship.

Meanwhile, Sona Mohapatra wrote to Bhatt after well-known singer Sonu Nigam had accused that there is mafia in the music industry. He even went on to name Bhushan Kumar of T-Series as one of the people who run the mafia. Sona Mohapatra, on the other hand, has also alleged through her tweets that there is a tough working condition in the music industry. Pooja Bhatt responded to the same by asking Sona to take it up with music companies.