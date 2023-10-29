Priyanka Chopra reveals feeling guilt on failure of female-centric films: ‘I took all women a few steps back…’

Priyanka Chopra compares film's failure to breakup, reveals how she deals with the failure of films.

Priyanka Chopra is currently in India for Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. The actress is the chairperson of this year’s festival and she along with Bhumi Pednekar, conducted a masterclass today at the film festival wherein she talked about how she deals with the failure of a female-led film.

When Bhumi Pednekar asked how she deals with the failure of movie which is led by a woman, Priyanka Chopra said, “That is a lot of pressure when you have a female-led film, which we have a very few and you are seeing successes of female-led film more and more. But that's tough, when a female-led film doesn't do well, I feel the collective failure on behalf of all the women. I feel like ugh! We took all the women a few steps back. I have taken women a few steps back. This has to work because there so few of us who gets the opportunity to do this.”

She added, “But I have learnt to deal with failures and keep in mind that ‘it’s not personal. When the movie works, it works because it has something to say and it doesn't work, it could convey what we wanted to say. So take away the power and just move on to the next thing. Moving on is easy, just take away the power, the feeling that ‘it’s all my fault, it was all mine’, how was it yours? Have a tub of ice cream, cry some tears with your friends, maybe some pizza. I do it for a week, it takes me a week to move on. It's like a breakup and you breakup and move on eventually.”

The actress was seen gracing the masterclass in a beautiful white floral saree with black borders. While Bhumi Pednekar opted for a white ensemble. For the opening night, Priyanka Chopra opted for a white halter neck gown and shared the images on her Instagram bowling over her husband Nick Jonas with her looks. Nick commented, “Damn" and dropped a few fire emojis.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Hollywood film Love Again wherein she was seen romancing Sam Heughan. She will next be seen in the film Heads Of State which also stars John Cena and Idris Elba. The actress also missed her cousin Parineeti Chopra’s wedding due to her work comittments.

Bhumi Pednekar on the other hand was last seen in the movie Thank You For Coming which also starred Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, Shehnaaz Gill, Anil Kapoor, Karan Kundra and Kusha Kapila and her performance in the movie was well appreciated by the audience.