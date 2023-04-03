Priyanka Chopra on why she spoke about 'being cornered' in Bollywood after all these years: 'I forgive, moved on...'

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra finally addressed the burning question about her recent big reveal of 'being cornered' in Bollywood. During the Asia-Pacific press conference of her upcoming series Citadel, Chopra revealed her reason behind sharing her struggle in Bollywood on Dax Shepherd's podcast.

The actress said, "When I was on the podcast, I was asked about the journey of my life. I spoke about when I was young. From when I was 15 to when I was 22 to 30-40. So I was talking about the truth of my journey, and I was confident enough to talk about that phase of my life. I think now where I am, I was okay enough to articulate what I felt. I think I had a very tumultuous relationship with what occurred but I forgave, I think I have moved on and made peace with it. I think I have moved on and made peace with it, and I think that's why it was easy for me to talk about it in the safe space."

In March, PC talked about the reason behind leaving India at Armchair Expert, and said, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.”

The actress further revealed that when she was shooting for her movie Saat Khoon Maaf, she was spotted by Anjula Acharia of Desi Hits in a music video and then called the actress to ask if she would be interested in a music career in the US. The actress further added, “This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn't want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn't feel like I wanted to do it. So when this music thing came I was like ‘fu** it I am going to America." Priyanka's upcoming series Citadel will steam on Prime Video from April 28.