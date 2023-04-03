Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Priyanka Chopra on why she spoke about 'being cornered' in Bollywood after all these years: 'I forgive, moved on...'

At Citadel's press conference, Priyanka Chopra disclosed her reason for sharing her struggle in Bollywood on the 'controversial podcast.'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 07:16 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra on why she spoke about 'being cornered' in Bollywood after all these years: 'I forgive, moved on...'
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra finally addressed the burning question about her recent big reveal of 'being cornered' in Bollywood. During the Asia-Pacific press conference of her upcoming series Citadel, Chopra revealed her reason behind sharing her struggle in Bollywood on Dax Shepherd's podcast. 

The actress said, "When I was on the podcast, I was asked about the journey of my life. I spoke about when I was young. From when I was 15 to when I was 22 to 30-40. So I was talking about the truth of my journey, and I was confident enough to talk about that phase of my life. I think now where I am, I was okay enough to articulate what I felt. I think I had a very tumultuous relationship with what occurred but I forgave, I think I have moved on and made peace with it. I think I have moved on and made peace with it, and I think that's why it was easy for me to talk about it in the safe space."

In March, PC talked about the reason behind leaving India at Armchair Expert, and said, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.”

The actress further revealed that when she was shooting for her movie Saat Khoon Maaf, she was spotted by Anjula Acharia of Desi Hits in a music video and then called the actress to ask if she would be interested in a music career in the US. The actress further added, “This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn't want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn't feel like I wanted to do it. So when this music thing came I was like ‘fu** it I am going to America." Priyanka's upcoming series Citadel will steam on Prime Video from April 28. 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics, Tejas Express: From LCD TV to Bio-vacuum toilets, here are all interesting features of train
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Singh attend screening
Nysa Devgan looks stunningly sexy in black bodycon, poses with Orhan Awatramani and friends
Meet Aston Villa's glamorous footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation
Meet Imran Khan's rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington, who worked with him in Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SBI Recruitment 2023: Over 1000 vacancies with salary upto Rs 41000, important details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.