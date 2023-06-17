Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt to star in horror-comedy titled Royal? Here’s all you need to know

Sanjay Dutt and Prabhas to star in horror-comedy

Prabhas who is currently seen in the most expensive Bollywood film ever, Adipurush, will also be reportedly seen in a horror-comedy film helmed by Maruthi. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and if the sources are to be believed, the movie is titled Royal.

According to a report from Free Press Journal, a source told the portal, “The shooting will pick up now probably owing to the busy schedule of Prabhas the film couldn’t carry on with its further shooting schedules. Prabhas was also busy promoting his most anticipated film Adipurush which has now been released. This Maruthi directorial film will catch momentum now.”

The source further added that the film has three options in mind for the title and said, “There are three suggested titles Raja Deluxe, Ambassador, and Royal. The makers have zeroed in on the title Royal.”

The source reportedly told that the budget of the film is Rs 50 crore and said, “The film is complete by 50 percent. There are three heroines in the film. It’s a small budget film of about Rs 50 crores.” Along with this, the source also revealed the storyline of the movie and said, “Sanjay Dutt’s ghost will enter the body of Prabhas. And after that what happens forms the crux of the story.”

However, the director of Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt-starrer Maruthi was tight-lipped about the same and didn’t give any confirmation about the title of the film.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is currently impressing the fans with his role as Raghava in Om Raut’s Adipurush which also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and Devdatta Nage in key roles. The movie is made on a whopping budget of over Rs 500 crore and gathered mixed reviews from the audience. Prabhas also has Prashanth Neel’s Salaar in the pipeline wherein he will be seen sharing the screen with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Jagapathi Babu. The film is scheduled to release on September 28.

Sanjay Dutt on the other hand, will be next seen in the movie Leo helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie also stars Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, and Kamal Haasan among others. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 19.

Read Prabhas’ act of kindness for Salaar crew melt hearts, deets inside