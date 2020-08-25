Pics: Fans can't stop gushing as Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif twin in white hoodies, spark dating rumours

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been sparking dating rumours for a long time now. The actors have preferred to keep their personal life under wraps, however, on several occasions, they have been spotted supporting each other on social media and twinning with their clothes to keep their fans guessing.

Recently, Vicky and Katrina, on Instagram, shared a picture in a hoodie and VicKat admirers were prompt to notice a similarity. Katrina, on Instagram, shared a picture dressed in a white hoodie and shorts. Posing with an umbrella and bringing in monsoon, the actress cut out a stunning picture. While in the picture he posted, Vicky opted for a similar white hoodie while posing for the picture.

Soon spotting the similarity, fans showered love on them by saying they are the perfect couple in Bollywood. One of the social media users went on to call Katrina "Queen" and Vicky her "King".

Incidentally, Vicky was spotted outside Katrina's building on August 9 dressed in casual tee and pants, the actor was seen wearing a mask as he stepped out of his car.

The Uri actor had finally broken his silence a few months back over rumours of an affair with Bollywood beauty Katrina. Vicky had insisted that there is no truth to these stories, "I don't feel there is any scope of clarification. I have been very open about my personal life because I cannot lie. There is no story at all."

Katrina had reacted similarly a few months back when she was asked about relationship rumours with Vicky.