'People have started wearing colours because of her': Manu Rishi credits Neena Gupta for changing his outlook on life

Manu Rishi Chadha who plays the role of Gajraj Rao's brother in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, in a recent interview, said that both Gajraj and Neena Gupta treated him like real relatives on the set of the film. The actor, whose next film Doordarshan has already released comes from a theatre background, same as Neena and Gajraj.

Talking about his bonding with the two actors, Manu said, "Despite being just one year older to me, Gajraj used to behave like he was 12-15 years older to me. I also had to respect him accordingly. This went well with our characters of two brothers and we used it as a method. Neena ji was my much older sister-in-law in the film and I used to treat her on the sets accordingly. There never used to be a day when I wouldn’t run to bring up a chair for her when she would arrive on the sets."

He further spoke about how Neena brought a massive change in his outlook for life.

"She is the most senior among us but she is the youngest when it comes to her ideology. We got inspired by her youth. After observing Neena ji during the shoot, even I started styling myself. People have started wearing colours after spending time with her. She has taught us we should take out time for ourselves. What is the fault of these colours if we have turned old. She has the same ideology in life. She knows how to live life. She had a very powerful journey but the way she presents herself is wonderful. Unko dekh ke lagta hai – wah, kya baat hai and that we must follow her on her footsteps."