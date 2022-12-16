Pathaan: Swara Bhasker lashes out at BJP leader Narottam Mishra over 'saffron bikini' row in Besharam Rang song

Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone in Besharam Rang/YouTube screengrab

Besharam Rang, the first song from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan has created an uproar since its release. There have been calls to boycott the film and fix the 'saffron coloured' bikini worn by Deepika in the track composed by Vishal Shekhar and sung by Shilpa Rao.

The Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra was one of the first to raise objections to the track. As per the news agency ANI, he said, "The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable. It is clearly visible that the song of the film Pathaan has been shot with a dirty mindset. I don't think this is right, and I will tell the director and makers of the film to fix it. Earlier also Deepika Padukone came in the support of Tukde Tukde Gang at JNU and that's why her mentality has come in front of everyone before."

Swara Bhasker, who is known to share her outspoken views on the political and national issues in the country, shared Mishra's opinions and tweeted, "मिलिए हमारे देश के सत्ताधारी राजनेताओं से.. अभिनेत्रियों के कपड़ों को देखने से फ़ुरसत मिलती तो क्या पता कुछ काम भी कर लेते?!? (Meet the ruling politicians of our country. If you had free time to look at the clothes of actresses, who knows, you would have done some work too?!?)".

The song Besharam Rang initially got mixed reactions from netizens as some appreciated the sizzling chemistry between Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, while others were not impressed with her “seductive” dance moves and skimpy clothing in the music video.

Talking about Pathaan, apart from Shah Rukh and Deepika, the Siddharth Anand directorial also stars John Abraham in the leading role. The adrenaline-pumping, visually extravagant film presents Shah Rukh Khan as a gun-toting spy with a license to kill. The character details of Deepika and John have been kept secretive by the makers.



