Swara Bhasker says she has 'consciously' chosen to put her career at risk, adds 'the cost has been huge...'

Swara Bhasker/File photo

Since 2016, Swara Bhasker has acted in only three films namely Nil Battey Sannata, Anaarkali of Aarah, and Veere Di Wedding. But still, the actress often remains in the headlines because of her tweets. In a recent interview, the actress said that she has 'consciously' chosen to put her work at risk. She even added she is not getting enough work in the industry despite being a part of five-six blockbusters.

Talking to The Times of India, the Raanjhanaa actress said, "I've chosen consciously to put at risk the thing that is most dear to me, and that is my work. And the cost has been huge and it's been personal and emotional in the sense that I don't get to do the thing that I love doing, which is acting. I don't get to do it enough."

"I'm a far better actor and a far more competent, and effective actor than the opportunities that come my way. I have a far better track record in terms of my career. I've been part of six or seven blockbuster films and like a whole bunch of web series and shows, led them. I've never had bad reviews pretty much. There shouldn't be a reason for me to feel like I don't get enough work but clearly, I don't", she added.

The actress likes to express her thoughts on several issues and she often faces backlash for her views. Recently, she backed Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid's remarks of calling The Kashmir Files 'a propaganda, vulgar' film and was mercilessly trolled by Twitter users who dismissed the actress for her opinion.



READ | 'Shame on you': Swara Bhasker gets brutally trolled for supporting Nadav Lapid's remark on The Kashmir Files

For the unversed, Swara made her debut in Madholal Keep Walking in 2009 and was acknowledged for her notable performances in films like Tanu Weds Manu, its sequel Tanu Weds Manu Returns, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. She has been a part of multiple web series such as Rasbhari and Bhaag Beanie Bhaag.