Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan breaks silence on #BoycottPathaan trend over saffron bikini row in Besharam Rang song

Pathaan song Besharam Rang/File photo

Since the first song titled Besharam Rang from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan was released online on December 12, there have been demands to boycott the film as the song has irked some people over Deepika's saffron bikini and the sensuous chemistry between SRK and Deepika in the track.

On Thursday, December 15, Shah Rukh Khan attended the inauguration ceremony of the Kolkata International Film Festival where he reacted to this whole controversy. As per the ANI, the superstar actor said, "Social media is often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature to its baser self. I read somewhere, negativity increases social media consumption. Such pursuits enclose the collective narrative making it divisive & destructive. No matter what the world does, people like us will stay positive."

The Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra was the first to raise objections to the song as he said to the reporters in Indore, "The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable. It is clearly visible that the song of the film Pathaan has been shot with a dirty mindset. I don't think this is right, and I will tell the director and makers of the film to fix it. Earlier also Deepika Padukone came in the support of Tukde Tukde Gang at JNU and that's why her mentality has come in front of everyone before."



Apart from Shah Rukh and Deepika, Pathaan also stars John Abraham in the leading role. The adrenaline-pumping, visually extravagant film presents Shah Rukh Khan as a gun-toting spy with a license to kill. The character details of Deepika and John have been kept secretive by the makers.

The upcoming actioner is slated to release in cinemas on January 25, a day ahead of Republic Day. Thus, the film will get a long weekend of five days to register a good opening at the box office. Salman Khan will be making a crucial cameo in the film, which is also rumoured to star Hrithik Roshan in the post-credit sequence setting the Yash Raj Films' spy universe combining the central characters from Pathaan, Tiger, and War.