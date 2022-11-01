Shah Rukh Khan birthday: Swades, Chak De India, Dil Se, movies that prove King Khan's acting prowess

On Shah Rukh Khan's 57th birthday, here's a look at seven of his best performances in Hindi cinema.
Shah Rukh Khan, the bonafide Bollywood superstar, turns 57 on Wednesday, November 2. From playing a villain in movies like Darr and Anjaam to becoming the romance king in films such as Dil To Pagal Hai and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, SRK has given up multiple memorable roles in his career. On his special day today, we take a look at some of the finest performances that make him King Khan.
1. Swades
Mohan Bhargav in Ashutosh Gowariker's Swades is one of the most earnest, sincere, and heartfelt performances of Shah Rukh Khan. The NASA scientist who decides to leave his high-salaried USA job after his unforgettable short stay in the Charanpur village became a role model for all the NRIs.
2. Chak De! India
Led by Shah Rukh Khan as the hockey coach Kabir Khan, the 2007 Shimit Amin directorial Chak De! India is one of the best sporting films in the history of Indian cinema. The former captain of the hockey team takes up the challenge of making a newly formed Indian women's team win the World Cup in Australia.
3. Dil Se
Based on the insurgency period in Assam, Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, and Preity Zinta starrer Dil Se is among the finest films directed by Mani Ratnam. Shah Rukh plays Amar, who is obsessed with a mysterious girl named Meghna, played by Manisha, and will go to any length to win his love.
4. Kal Ho Naa Ho
Directed by Nikhil Advani and written by Karan Johar, Kal Ho Naa Ho starred SRK as Aman Mathur, who makes Rohit Patel aka Saif Ali Khan realise his love for Naina aka Preity Zinta as he knows he is not going to live much longer. With Shah Rukh's Aman on his deathbed, the film's climax can still make you shed tears.
5. Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa
Though the romance king Shah Rukh didn't win the girl in the end in this film, he won the hearts of the people with his charming and lovely performance as Sunil. Kundan Shah-directed romantic comedy featured Deepak Tijori, Suchitra Krishnamurthy and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles.
6. Baazigar
Shah Rukh Khan is tied with Dilip Kumar for the maximum number of Filmfare Awards for Best Actor, a total of 8 in number. Out of these 8, his first victory came for Abbas-Mustan's revenge thriller Baazigar in which SRK played the negative character of Ajay Sharma alias Vicky Malhotra.
7. Fan
Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Fan takes references from Shah Rukh's own life as he plays the dual roles of a superstar named Aryan Khanna and his die-hard fan named Gaurav Chandna. The film didn't work at the box office, but it remains among Shah Rukh's finest performances in his career.