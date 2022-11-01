Shah Rukh Khan birthday: Swades, Chak De India, Dil Se, movies that prove King Khan's acting prowess

Shah Rukh Khan, the bonafide Bollywood superstar, turns 57 on Wednesday, November 2. From playing a villain in movies like Darr and Anjaam to becoming the romance king in films such as Dil To Pagal Hai and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, SRK has given up multiple memorable roles in his career. On his special day today, we take a look at some of the finest performances that make him King Khan.