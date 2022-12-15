Pathaan: Prakash Raj mocks 'AndhBhakts' for protesting against SRK-Deepika Paudkone's Besharam Rang song

Pathaan- Besharam Rang

Actor Prakash Raj has reacted to the ongoing protest over Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's song Besharam Rang from the film Pathaan. The first song from SRK's comeback actioner grabbed eyeballs, but it also attracted controversy. Deepika's 'orange' monokini, the sensuous chemistry between the lead pair, and Deepika's dance steps have irked sensitive social media users and even a few politicians.

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra claimed that the saffron colour monokini in the song is 'objectionable' and the song has been shot with the wrong intent. He even warned that the makers should rectify the error, or else they will have to face the repercussions.



Now, Prakash Raj has reacted to the whole scenario and mocked the #Andhbhakts. On his Twitter, he shared a news post, and quoted, "Disgusting … How long should we tolerate these ..Colour Blind #AndhBhakts .. #justasking."

As expected, netizens mocked the Wanted actor, and he was trolled over his comment."Converted People who cant even use their original name calls other bhakt." There were few users who even supported the actor. "U r right...... It is really hard to tolerate that an actor after giving back to back flops is now trying to make his film hit with BODY EXPOSURE and DIRTY MINDSET song !

Where as in recent times also we hv seen many superhit films like RRR, Pushpa etc where obscenity was absent," wrote a user.

Even director Vivek Agnihotri has now compared Bollywood songs and Instagram Reels. His tweet managed to gain attention. He tweeted, “First Insta reels used to look like bad copies of Bollywood songs. Now Bollywood songs look like bad copies of Insta reels.” Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan will release in cinemas on January 25, 2023.