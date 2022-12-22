Pathaan: Poonam Pandey reacts to SRK-Deepika song Besharam Rang's controversy, says 'paap hai yeh...mat karo'

Poonam Pandey- Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in Besharam Rang

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan has created enough noise before the release. The posters and official teaser were widely accepted among the masses. Then we got the first song from the film, Besharam Rang, and things took a different turn.

Suddenly, we saw the song being targeted by miffed netizens. They called the song 'vulgar and offensive.' Many social media users, and even politicians found Deepika's look in a saffron bikini 'absurd.' The boycott calls for the film were among the top trends in social media, as furious netizens stated that makers have hurt their religious sentiments.

Now, even Poonam Pandey has reacted to the song and the whole controversy around it. When Instant Bollywood asked her to react to the controversy about Deepika wearing a saffron bikini, the Nasha actress looked dumbfounded, and she said, "It would be stupid to talk about it. Because the song is pretty, Deepika is looking awesome, it's a great song, and my favourite SRK is looking too hot." She went on to praise Khan, and stated, "Kaun itna hot dikh sakta hai, gunaah hai yeh, paap hai yeh. Mat karo sir."

Here's the video

Amid controversies, the official video of Besharam Rang is clocking 99 Million views in just 9 days of its release. This means that the song has found its acceptance among the masses. And this is more than enough for the makers to understand that the film-loving audience is not hurt by the song.

Even director Vivek Agnihotri has now compared Bollywood songs and Instagram Reels. His tweet managed to gain attention. He tweeted, “First Insta reels used to look like bad copies of Bollywood songs. Now Bollywood songs look like bad copies of Insta reels.” The second song of Pathaan, Jhoome Jo Pathaan will release today. SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan will release in cinemas on January 25, 2023.