Pathaan director Siddharth Anand shares his excitement to watch Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki

Siddharth Anand is also awaiting the release of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter, which releases in cinemas next month. Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan's third release of the year after Pathaan and Jawan.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 07:08 AM IST

Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki/Twitter
Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani have finally come together for the first time in the comedy drama Dunki, which hits theatres worldwide on December 21. While the fans are not leaving any chance to express their excitement for the film, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is also garnering love from the celebrities. 

Siddharth Anand, who directed the superstar in his first blockbuster this year in Pathaan, expressed his excitement to watch the actor and the director's first collaboration. A day ahead of its release on Wednesday, December 20, Anand took to his X (previously known as Twitter) account and wrote, "Only once in a while comes a film that has maestros coming together who are at the peak of their game and talent. @iamsrk and Raju Hirani sir this one I am most looking forward to. I am ready to laugh, cry, exhilarate & dance in a movie theatre TOMORROW! This is cinema!!."

The superstar replied to him, "Yay my Fighter Director. You will be happy to know that there is some action also in the film...not as stylish as yours but gritty and tough ha ha. Love u #Dunki", referring to his upcoming film Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone and releasing in cinemas on January 25.

Between Pathaan and Dunki, Shah Rukh was also seen in the vigilante action thriller Jawan, which was directed by Atlee and turned out to be the highest-grossing film in the actor's career with the worldwide earnings of Rs 1100 crore. Pathaan had also grossed more than Rs 1000 crore globally. Now, we would have to wait and watch if Dunki becomes his third blockbuster of the year or not.

