Headlines

'Tonal shift from India', says Canadian PM Justin Trudeau after US allegation of Pannun murder plot

Dunki advance booking crosses Rs 15 crore, big opening expected for Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani film

'Shashank Singh was always on...': Punjab Kings clarify on purchase confusion during IPL auction 2024

Over 80% of professionals worry about losing their jobs as AI advances: Report

Two Tata Motors flagship SUVs receive first ever Bharat NCAP 5-star rating

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Tonal shift from India', says Canadian PM Justin Trudeau after US allegation of Pannun murder plot

Dunki advance booking crosses Rs 15 crore, big opening expected for Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani film

'Shashank Singh was always on...': Punjab Kings clarify on purchase confusion during IPL auction 2024

India Gate to Qutub Minar: AI imagines snowfall in Delhi

6 times Bollywood films clashed with South movies ahead of Dunki vs Salaar

Ram Charan, Upasana visit Mahalaxmi temple for Klin Kaara's 6-month birthday

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Bigg Boss 17: Who Is Ayesha Khan? All About Munawar Faruqui's Ex-Girlfriend In The Reality Show

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Dunki advance booking crosses Rs 15 crore, big opening expected for Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani film

Main Atal Hoon trailer: Pankaj Tripathi's Atal Bihari Vajpayee revolts against Article 370, asks for Pakistan in dowry

Showtime teaser: Emraan Hashmi is 'badshah of Bollywood' in Karan Johar's show on nepotism, power struggles

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Dunki advance booking crosses Rs 15 crore, big opening expected for Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani film

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, Dunki has sold over 5 lakh tickets worth more than Rs 15 crore for its opening day.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 11:36 PM IST

article-main
Dunki/File photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki opens in cinemas on December 21 and fans can't wait to see the collaboration between the superstar and the filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, who has delivered massive blockbusters namely 3 Idiots, PK, and Sanju. The film has impressed the audiences with its promotional assets dubbed 'Drop' and now, its upto the D-Day to see how the film's eventual fate.

The comedy drama is set to take a big opening as over 5 lakh tickets worth close to Rs 15 crore have been sold for its opening day, as per the industry tracker Sacnilk.com. But, this means that Dunki's opening will be much below that Shah Rukh's previous two blockbusters released earlier this year.

The Siddharth Anand-directed action entertainer Pathaan set the record in January this year when it opened at Rs 57 crore (Rs 55 crore in Hindi). In September, the superstar broke his own record with a massive opening of Rs 75 crore (Rs 65.50 crore in Hindi) with Atlee's masala actioner Jawan. Both films evetually grossed more than Rs 1000 crore worldwide.

Dunki clashes at the box office with Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's pan-India actioner Salaar, which arrives a day later on December 22. The advance bookings for Salaar are much better than Shah Rukh Khan-starrer as it has already sold tickets worth Rs 25.55 crore for its opening day, as per the industry tracker Sacnilk.com

Coming back to Dunki, the film also features Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. Based around the concept of illegal immiration, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores.

READ | 6 times Bollywood films clashed with South movies ahead of Dunki vs Salaar

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Shashank Singh was always on...': Punjab Kings clarify on purchase confusion during IPL auction 2024

Munawar Faruqui's girlfriend Nazila says he cheated on her, claims there are other girls involved: 'I'm done with it'

Main Atal Hoon teaser: Pankaj Tripathi's Atal Bihari Vajpayee vows to change Indian politics with LK Advani

KSET 2023: Karnataka State Eligibility Test registration window reopens today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Dunki advance booking crosses Rs 15 crore, big opening expected for Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani film

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE