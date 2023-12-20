Dunki advance booking crosses Rs 15 crore, big opening expected for Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani film

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, Dunki has sold over 5 lakh tickets worth more than Rs 15 crore for its opening day.

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki opens in cinemas on December 21 and fans can't wait to see the collaboration between the superstar and the filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, who has delivered massive blockbusters namely 3 Idiots, PK, and Sanju. The film has impressed the audiences with its promotional assets dubbed 'Drop' and now, its upto the D-Day to see how the film's eventual fate.

The comedy drama is set to take a big opening as over 5 lakh tickets worth close to Rs 15 crore have been sold for its opening day, as per the industry tracker Sacnilk.com. But, this means that Dunki's opening will be much below that Shah Rukh's previous two blockbusters released earlier this year.

The Siddharth Anand-directed action entertainer Pathaan set the record in January this year when it opened at Rs 57 crore (Rs 55 crore in Hindi). In September, the superstar broke his own record with a massive opening of Rs 75 crore (Rs 65.50 crore in Hindi) with Atlee's masala actioner Jawan. Both films evetually grossed more than Rs 1000 crore worldwide.

Dunki clashes at the box office with Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's pan-India actioner Salaar, which arrives a day later on December 22. The advance bookings for Salaar are much better than Shah Rukh Khan-starrer as it has already sold tickets worth Rs 25.55 crore for its opening day, as per the industry tracker Sacnilk.com

Coming back to Dunki, the film also features Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. Based around the concept of illegal immiration, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores.



