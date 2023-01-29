Pathaan box office collection day 4: Shah Rukh Khan film equals Brahmastra's lifetime haul, mints Rs 429 crore

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan has registered its third Rs 100-crore day, amassing Rs 113 crore worldwide on Saturday. The film saw a marginal dip in collections on Friday but made a strong 35% jump the following day. With this, the film crossed Rs 200 crore net in India, becoming the fastest Hindi film to do so. Additionally, strong overseas collections meant Pathaan also crossed the Rs 400-crore mark in gross worldwide collections.

On Saturday, Pathaan collected Rs 53.50 crore net in India, which included Rs 51.50 crore from the Hindi version. This means the film has now collected Rs 220 crore net (Rs 265 crore gross) in all languages in India. Saturday was the third day Pathaan earned Rs 50 crore plus. No other Hindi film has managed it more than once. The overseas collection of the film so far is Rs 164 crore ($20 million), which has taken its worldwide total to Rs 429 crore.

Interestingly, the film is now level with last year’s hit Brahmastra Part One Shiva, which earned Rs 431 crore. Brahmastra was Hindi cinema’s biggest hit since the pandemic hit. To match its collections in just four days is a massive achievement. Pathaan is also the highest-grossing film of Shah Rukh Khan’s career now, having surpassed Chennai Express (Rs 397 crore) and Happy New Year (Rs 424 crore).

Pathaan, which released in theatres on Wednesday, is Shah Rukh’s first film in a lead role in over four years. The film began with a record opening, breaking all marks set by previous Bollywood films. Having grossed over Rs 300 crore in two days, it broke the opening weekend records for Bollywood films with a day to spare.

The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. Pathaan, which is part of the YRF Spy Universe, also features a cameo from Salman Khan, who reprises his role from the Tiger films.