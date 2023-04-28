'Partners' Salman Khan and Govinda reunite for entertaining performance at Filmfare Awards 2023 - Watch

Salman Khan and Govinda at Filmfare Awards 2023/Instagram fan page

The 68th Filmfare Awards 2023, which celebrated the best films and best artists of the Bollywood films released last year, took place at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai on the night of Thursday, April 27. The show was hosted by Salman Khan with Ayushmann Khurrana and Maniesh Paul as co-hosts.

Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Anupam Kher, Raveena Tandon, Anil Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Kajol, Dia Mirza, Jeetendra, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Jim Sarbh, Rajkummar Rao, Ameesha Patel, Aparshakti Khurana, and multiple celebrities walked the red carpet in their stylish outfits and attended the annual ceremony.

Vicky Kaushal, Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Govinda set the stage on fire with their scintillating performances. When the 59-year-old started grooving to his hit songs, the host Salman Khan also joined him on stage and the two of them recreated their fun and madness.

Govinda and Salman danced to the peppy track Do You Wanna Partner, composed by Sajid-Wajid and sung by Udit Narayan, Shaan, Suzanne D'Mello, Clinton Cerejo, and the late Wajid Khan from their 2007 film Partner at the Filmfare stage. The photos and videos of their entertaining performance are being shared by their fans on social media.

Talking about the David Dhawan directorial, apart from the two male leads, it also featured Lara Dutta and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Though the romantic comedy was an unofficial remake of the popular 2005 Hollywood film Hitch starring Will Smith, Eva Mendes, Kevin James, and Amber Valletta, the Salman and Govinda-starrer turned out to be a massive commercial success.

Coming back to the Filmfare Awards 2023, Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiwadi won the maximum awards last night - nine out of its sixteen nominations - including the three main awards for Best Film, Best Director, and Best Actress.



READ | Alia Bhatt thanks Kapoor family, remembers Rishi Kapoor on winning Filmfare Award: 'His blessing is always with me'