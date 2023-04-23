Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz Gill, Tabu, Bollywood stars attend Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's Eid bash

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's Eid bash in Mumbai last night was a star-studded affair.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 23, 2023, 01:06 AM IST

Just like last year, Salman Khan handed over the responsibility of hosting the annual Eid party to his sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma this year also and the couple did it with extravagance.

Multiple celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Anil Kapoor, Shehnaaz Gill, Huma Qureshi, and Sonakshi Sinha amongst others graced the occasion. Here are some of the pictures from last night. (All images: Viral Bhayani)

1. Salman Khan

Salman Khan
1/8

Salman Khan arrived in a black shirt and blue denim at his sister and brother-in-law's home for the Eid bash.

2. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif
2/8

Katrina Kaif looked mesmerising and beautiful in a stunning traditional outfit for the Eid celebrations last night.

3. Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor
3/8

Anil Kapoor, who will be seen next in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer gangster drama Animal, looked his stylish best.

4. Tabu

Tabu
4/8

Tabu, who acted in two blockbusters last year Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2, was seen in a black suit.

5. Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill
5/8

Shehnaaz Gill, who recently debuted in Bollywood with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, arrived in red salwar kameez.

6. Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi
6/8

Huma Qureshi, who has last seen playing Monica in Monica O My Darling, waved to the paparazzi in her style.

7. Maniesh Paul

Maniesh Paul
7/8

Maniesh Paul, who has hosted multiple shows and starred in a few movies too, was also one of the attendees.

8. Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma
8/8

And here are the hosts of the grand Eid party, Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma who looked amazing together.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari dazzles in a black embroidered anarkali at Jubilee screening
Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul trolled for exposing in bizarre torn jeans: 'Doosri Urfi Javed na bano'
Streaming This Week: Shehzada, Kabzaa, Jubilee Part 2, binge-watch these movies and shows on OTT
In pics: Step inside Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's lavish Worli home worth Rs 58 crore
In pics: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia, Huma Qureshi, Gauhar Khan attend Baba Siddique's annual Iftaar in stylish outfits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Chennai: IMD predicts heavy rains in 15 TN districts on Sunday
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.