Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz Gill, Tabu, Bollywood stars attend Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's Eid bash

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's Eid bash in Mumbai last night was a star-studded affair.
Just like last year, Salman Khan handed over the responsibility of hosting the annual Eid party to his sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma this year also and the couple did it with extravagance.
Multiple celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Anil Kapoor, Shehnaaz Gill, Huma Qureshi, and Sonakshi Sinha amongst others graced the occasion. Here are some of the pictures from last night. (All images: Viral Bhayani)
1. Salman Khan
Salman Khan arrived in a black shirt and blue denim at his sister and brother-in-law's home for the Eid bash.
2. Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif looked mesmerising and beautiful in a stunning traditional outfit for the Eid celebrations last night.
3. Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor, who will be seen next in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer gangster drama Animal, looked his stylish best.
4. Tabu
Tabu, who acted in two blockbusters last year Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2, was seen in a black suit.
5. Shehnaaz Gill
Shehnaaz Gill, who recently debuted in Bollywood with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, arrived in red salwar kameez.
6. Huma Qureshi
Huma Qureshi, who has last seen playing Monica in Monica O My Darling, waved to the paparazzi in her style.
7. Maniesh Paul
Maniesh Paul, who has hosted multiple shows and starred in a few movies too, was also one of the attendees.
8. Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma
And here are the hosts of the grand Eid party, Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma who looked amazing together.