Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz Gill, Tabu, Bollywood stars attend Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's Eid bash

Just like last year, Salman Khan handed over the responsibility of hosting the annual Eid party to his sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma this year also and the couple did it with extravagance.

Multiple celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Anil Kapoor, Shehnaaz Gill, Huma Qureshi, and Sonakshi Sinha amongst others graced the occasion. Here are some of the pictures from last night. (All images: Viral Bhayani)