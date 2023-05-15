Parineeti Chopra's mother pens heartwarming note after actress' engagement with Raghav Chadha, calls herself 'blessed'

File Photo

Bollywood Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha recently got engaged in a private ceremony. A day after their engagement, the actress' mother Reena Chopra shared a touching note and praised the AAP leader.

Sharing the couple’s photo, Reena wrote, “There are reasons in your life that make you believe all over again and all the time that there is a God up there. This is one of them.” She also used hashtags ‘truly blessed’ and ‘thank you God.’ She further wrote, “I wish to thank all of you who have reached out and poured your blessings and wishes for them.” Reena also added some inside pictures from the ceremony which was held in Delhi.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged at an intimate ceremony at Kapurthala House in Delhi on Saturday, May 13. The ceremony was attended by their family and close friends including Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra, and some eminent politicians including Raghav's AAP party colleagues Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann among others.

A video from their engagement ceremony is going viral in which the couple is seen sharing a sweet romantic moment on the actress's song Ve Maahi from her 2019 film Kesari co-starring Akshay Kumar. Parineeti is seen lip-syncing to Arijit Singh's vocals in the track, whereas Raghav is seen giving a peck on her cheek before they hug each other.

The clip has been shared by celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram. Netizens have been showering love on the newly-engaged couple in the comments. One of them wrote, "This is pure love, touchwood", while another added, "Such cute couple, God bless them always." "Omg she’s so in love with him", wrote another netizen.

Parineeti and Raghav shared stunning pictures with identical posts in their matching white ethnic ensembles after their engagement. While the actress captioned her pictures, "Everything I prayed for...I said yes. Waaheguru ji meher karan", the politician wrote, "Everything I prayed for....She said yes. Waaheguru ji meher karan".