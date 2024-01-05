Not Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om, this was Deepika Padukone's debut film, has a special connection with Aishwarya

After modeling, Deepika entered the film world. Deepika got a lot of fame from Farah Khan's film 'Om Shanti Om'. This film was released on November 9, 2007, and in it, Deepika shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan. 'Om Shanti Om' is reffered to as Deepika Padukone's debut film.

Bollywood's dimpled girl Deepika Padukone is celebrating her birthday today. Starting from Bollywood, Deepika has created a distinct identity for herself at the international level as well. Talking about her debut movie, everyone feels that Deepika Padukone entered the world of acting through 'Om Shanti Om'. But, you will be surprised to know that Deepika Padukone did not make her debut with 'Om Shanti Om'.

Deepika Padukone is celebrating her 38th birthday today. She was born on January 5, 1986 in Denmark. Her father is a famous badminton player Prakash Padukone and her mother Ujjala is a travel agent. Her younger sister, Anisha, is a golfer.

Deepika Padukone used to dream of buying a pair of Levi's jeans in her childhood. But today, she has made such a mark that she has become the brand ambassador of this company. In her acting career of 16 years, she has done 39 films and has received 52 major awards.

After modeling, Deepika entered the film world. Deepika got a lot of fame from Farah Khan's film 'Om Shanti Om'. This film was released on November 9, 2007, and in it, Deepika shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan. 'Om Shanti Om' is reffered to as Deepika Padukone's debut film.

Deepika may have gotten a lot of fame from 'Om Shanti Om' but she started acting in the South film industry. Before doing a film with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika had entered the world of acting in the year 2006 with a South film, and in reality, this was Deepika's debut movie.

Deepika Padukone started her career with the Kannada film 'Aishwarya' in 2006. In this movie, she was seen opposite South actor Upendra. The name of her character in the film was 'Aishwarya Pai'. Deepika was liked in the film but she could not get that much fame.

After this, Deepika Padukone earned a name in Bollywood but now, after a long time, she is once again turning towards the South film industry. This time, she will be seen in the film 'Kalki 2898 AD' with Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan.

Talking about her personal life, Deepika Padukone is currently married to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. The couple tied the knot in 2018. Recently, Deepika also expressed her desire to become a mother in one of her interviews.

READ | Meet actress who got married 5 times, still remained alone, died in poverty, her last rites were...