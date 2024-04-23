Not Kiara Advani, but this actress was first choice opposite Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh, she rejected because...

Kiara Advani was not the first choice for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster Kabir Singh.

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's chemistry in Kabir Singh won several hearts and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film went on to be a blockbuster. Though the film was criticized for its misogynistic tone, it turned out to be a huge success. However, do you know that Kiara was not the first choice for the film?

Well. yes, earlier there were rumours that before Kiara Advani, the makers of the film approached another actress who hasn't given any hits till now, however, she turned down the offer due to her prior commitments, and now that actress has confirmed the rumours. She is none other than Manushi Chhillar.

In a recent interview with Zoom, Manushi Chhillar opened up about rejecting Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Shahid Kapoor-starrer and revealed that she was earlier considered for the role but due to her Contractual obligations with the Miss World organization, the actress had to turn down the role of Preeti which Kiara Advani later played.

She also talked about wanting to play Rashmika Mandanna's role in Animal and said, "I love him (Sandeep Reddy Vanga). See, both are really interesting roles (Rashmika Mandanna's and Triptii Dimri's characters). But I loved Rashmika's character because, in this whole world where men were fighting each other, she really stood her ground.”

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kabir Singh was the remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy which starred Vijay Deverakonda. The romantic drama starred Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Suresh Oberoi, and others in key roles and went on to become an all-time blockbuster, despite receiving some criticism from a section of society. Made on a budget of Rs 35 crore, the film collected Rs 377 crore worldwide. Meanwhile, Manushi Chhillar is currently seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which also stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Alaya F along with others in key roles and has failed to impress the audience.

