Not Kajol, but this actress was Karan Johar’s first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Kajol was not Karan Johar's first choice to play Anjali opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Karan Johar is one of the well-known directors in the film industry who has given a number of memorable films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Student Of The Year, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and more. One of his films which still receives much love from the audience is Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. is considered to be one of the classics in modern Hindi cinema.

The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Hrithik Roshan. Though SRK and Kajol’s chemistry in the film is much loved by the audience, Karan Johar once revealed in an interview that she was not the first choice for the movie.

In an old interview with Komal Nahata, Karan Johar revealed that his first choice to play Anjali in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was not Kajol but Aishwarya Rai. He said, “When I was casting for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, I got to know that Kajol wouldn’t be able to do the film because she was married and maybe she wanted to start a family. I thought I would approach Aishwarya. On that particular day, at 3 p.m. I reached Kajol’s studio and I thought she would say no, we would shed some tears and I would leave. I, of course, felt bad because Kajol had already worked with me.”

He further added that when he offered the role to Kajol, she said yes and he never got a chance to pitch it to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and said, “But I don’t know what changed, Kajol actually wanted to do the film. So, I did not go to meet Aishwarya. But Aishwarya was my choice and after that, the series of ‘missing’ started.”

Meanwhile, this year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan received immense praise for her performance in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan II and Karan Johar made his directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi which turned out to be a hit.

