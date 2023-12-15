Amid separation rumours, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan arrive together to attend annual function at Aaradhya's school

Amid the rumours of separation, Aishwarya Rai arrived with Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan to attend daughter Aaradhya's annual day function.

If reports are to be believed, all is not well in Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's marriage. As Zoom reported, Aishwarya has moved out of Bachchan's residence, and they will get separated. Amid separation rumours, Aishwarya was spotted arriving with Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan at Aaradhya's school.

On Friday, Paparazzo Manav Manglani shared a video on his Instagram in which Aishwarya was spotted getting out of a car with Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan. The family arrived to attend the annual day of Aaradhya's school, Dhirubai Ambani School. Even Amitabh's grandson, Agastya Nanda accompanied them.

Here's the video

As soon as the video was uploaded, several netizens reacted, and they looked puzzled. A netizen wrote, "Yes ab lag raha saath hai dono..I wish humesha saath rahe." Another netizen wrote, "Arre abhi to news aayi thi ki Aishwarya separate ho gayi karke?" One netizen claimed that Amitabh ignored Aishwarya, "Sasur ji ne full ignore kiya." One of the netizens wrote, "Hats off to the PR agency of Amitabh Bachchan, Aradhya remains glued to her mother's body like the umbilical cord was not even cut off....she doesn't even look at her father Abhishek and her entire family is in a school function." An internet user asked, "Kya waqai ma separate ho gaye kya."

For the unversed, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek got married after dating for years on April 20, 2007. As per recent media reports, Aishwarya and her mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan have ceased communication for many years, and they even refuse to acknowledge each other. Abhishek is caught in the crossfire of saas-bahu feud, and this is a major reason behind their rumoured separation.

Zoom quoted a source closer to the actor's family, confirming that there have been problems for many years, but they were together for their daughter. The source further added, "Now the matters have come to a head."